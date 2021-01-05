Next-generation farmers and business partners are encouraged to join Purdue Extension for an eight-session interactive series “Grow Your Farm Operation.” The series will be delivered virtually via Zoom on Tuesday evenings from 6:30-9 p.m. beginning Jan. 12 and ending March 2.
This series will help farmers develop key skills to manage their farm in an ever-changing agribusiness climate. After participating in the series in 2018, 71% of participants increased their farm revenue operation potential by $1,000-$5,000.
Topics covered are Marketing; Precision Ag; Drones; IPM; Best Management Practices; Farm Financials; Communication; Succession Planning; and Legal Dos & Don’ts. Speakers include successful farmers, Purdue Extension experts and agricultural industry leaders. Attendees can also join regional networking sessions for topic discussions.
Continuing education credits are available for private pesticide applicators, certified crop advisers (up to 16 CEUs) and commercial applicators (CCHs).
The registration fee is $100 per farm operation. For more information and a downloadable flyer go to: https://extension.purdue.edu/noble/article/39824.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/GYFO2021 by Jan. 8.
For reasonable accommodation or more information, contact Kelly Heckaman at 574-372-2340 or kheckaman@purdue.edu.
