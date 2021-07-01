The last cars cleared the traffic backup June 26 as Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church completed the third and final long day of Greek Fast ‘N Go 2021.
The church at 110 E. Wallen Road supports its budget and shares its joy and message with northeast Indiana each summer through Fort Wayne Greek Festival.
Due to COVID, 2021 marked a second year without the full, expansive celebration of music, dance and culture at Headwaters Park. As with 2020, the church didn’t let the pandemic still the church’s busy kitchen.
Beginning in April, the church churned out enough baklava and other delights for a 4-day downtown festival, and welcomed streams of cars through the northeast side parking lot for three days. Church members cooked, packaged, sliced gyro meat and carried orders to waiting cars.
And Fort Wayne turned out to demonstrate its support and its appetite.
By Saturday morning, the church Facebook page announced the pastichio and several desserts had been sold out. Those who had ordered in advance were able to pick up their kataifi, koulourakia and baklava.
Festival Chairman Frank Makridakis emphasized that the church is looking forward to returning to the traditional format at Headwaters Park in 2022.
The Rev. Cosmin Sicoe is the spiritual leader of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
