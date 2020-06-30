CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco’s American Legion Post 157 is planning a grand re-opening event at the Legion on July 18, 3-10 p.m., 115 S. Main St.
The community is invited to the event, which includes a chicken dinner, cornhole tournament, military recognition ceremony, live band, kids play area, military vehicles, free popcorn tip boards and a 50/50 drawing.
The menu includes a half-chicken dinner with baked beans, applesauce and chips for $9. Kids meals include a hot dog, chips and applesauce for $5.
The cornhole tournament begins at 4 p.m., with a cost of $10 per person.
The band Cadence will be performing.
