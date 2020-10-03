COLUMBIA CITY — The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center will host its fourth annual Lil’ Pumpkins on Parade Trick or Treating event in downtown Columbia City on Oct. 30.
The Chamber is opening the opportunity for all Whitley County businesses, not just those in the downtown Columbia City area.
This year’s event will feature an area for businesses and organizations to have Trunk-or-Treat stations on Chauncey Street, between Jackson and Van Buren streets. There is no cost to participate.
The event runs 3-6 p.m., and an online list of participants will be posted.
Those not located downtown can invite trick-or-treaters to their location, reserve a space at the Chamber office or set up a booth downtown.
Organizations interested in participating should contact the Chamber at jennifer@whitleychamber.com or call 260-248-8131.
Columbia City and Churubusco wil host their townwide trick-or-treating for families on Halloween night.
Churubusco’s Chamber of Commerce and Turtle Days Association will host their annual Halloweenfest and costume contest events in downtown Churubusco on Saturday, Oct. 31. Townwide trick-or-treating will follow.
Columbia City’s trick-or-treat will be held 5-8 p.m.
