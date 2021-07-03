COLUMBIA CITY — This year it was announced that the United Way programs of Whitley and Kosciusko counties would combine forces.
This combination was celebrated as a way to meet the needs of both communities with a stronger force for the area. United Way has more news to celebrate, after recently announcing the program received $331,537.
This is a second grant through the COVID Economic Relief Initiative via Indiana United Ways.
The funding was established in April of last year through a grant by the Lilly Endowment to help organizations throughout the state meet the needs of the community through the pandemic.
United Way of Whitley and Kosciusko counties places an emphasis on helping local youth, particularly infants through 6th grade. The goal is to help them work through the various challenges they and their families face and encourage them to succeed.
The money from this most recent grant will support local initiatives for this goal, with a focus on recovering from those challenges that came about because of COVID-19.
"Even before this crisis, we knew that families in our region were not able to make ends meet — despite working. In the wake of COVID, those needs became even more dire, especially for children," said Darren Bickel, president of United Way of Whitley and Kosciusko counties. "Thanks to the generous support of Lilly Endowment, we can continue to help our community, deal with and hopefully resolve the impacts of this trying time."
