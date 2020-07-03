CHURUBUSCO — As someone who’s labored at both extremes of the corporate ladder, Dick Littlefield knows how lucky he is to be shifting into retirement as a McDonald’s proprietor.
The franchise owner is selling off a couple of his local locations, looking to take life a little more slowly and, perhaps, work a little less.
Now the owner of four local McDonald’s locations, Littlefield is selling three of his restaurants, and keeping one – his spot in Churubusco.
“We’re just downsizing, my wife and I,” Littlefield said. “And the one we kept is the one that’s closest to our home.”
The local man is shedding his franchises in downtown Fort Wayne, Avila and Woodburn, he said. Litttlefield already has sold his eatery in downtown Fort Wayne, at 515 W. Jefferson Blvd., and also is planning to sell his franchises in Avila, 5959 State Road 101, and in Woodburn, located at 828 E. Albion St.
He plans to keep his restaurant in Churubusco, 561 S. Main St. He said he and his wife, Judy, who is a co-owner in the business, are fond enough of the Whitley County community that they want to continue working — and eventually retire — there.
“We wanted to somewhat retire,” Littlefield said. “And we’re very close to the townspeople in Churubusco; we’re very involved in the local (high school) sports, the town, and the schools.
“We just love the people here.”
Littlefield worked in manufacturing for years before getting into the restaurant business, he said, running a sign company in Florida before he lost his job in that business in his mid-40s.
By coincidence, his neighbor in Palm Harbor, Fla., happened to be a McDonald’s executive, and suggested Littlefield give it a try. So, at age 46, Littlefield went to work as a crew person at his local McDonald’s, working the counter and the fryers just as a normal teen employee might.
“I worked in that restaurant for 2.5 years,” he said. “I learned all the stations, then went onto the training department after that.”
Not long after, Littlefield got involved with the multi-billion-dollar company at a corporate level, attending training sessions at the company’s headquarters in Oak Brook, Ill.
“Their corporate folks are very well-paid,” he noted. “And they have a great 401K program. So, I used some of the money I put away to buy restaurants.” He said his success story of going from entry-level worker to franchise owner is something the corporate atmosphere of McDonald’s encourages.
“That’s the story about McDonald’s,” Littlefield said, “that’s what you’re able to do there. If you have the ability, and you work hard, this is the kind of thing you can accomplish.
“The best thing about it is that you’re selling a brand that’s very popular,” he added. “And McDonald’s really takes care of their franchisees; they have wonderful programs that really take care of training people.”
