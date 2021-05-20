CHICAGO — McDonald’s USA announced Thursday that it would be raising wages for its workers at company-owned stores, a move that will affect multiple restaurant locations in northeast Indiana.
The announcement made Thursday affects only locations directly owned by the McDonald’s company. That’s about 5% of McDonald’s locations nationally, but does include area locations in Kendallville, Auburn and Columbia City.
The other 95% of McDonald’s locations, such as the one in Avilla, are owned by franchisees and are not directly affected by this announcement.
McDonald’s said in a news release issued this week that the company already has started hiking wages and will continue over the next few months entry-level wages for crew members would be shifting to rates between $11-$17 per hour, while shift-manager wages would be increasing to a range of $15-$20 based on restaurant location.
“Based on this trajectory of the current marketplace, McDonald’s expects the average hourly wage for its company-owned restaurants to increase to $15 an hour in a phased, market-by-market approach. Some restaurants have, or will, reach an average hourly wage of $15 an hour in 2021, and average hourly wages are expected to reach $15 an hour by 2024,” the release stated.
With the receding pandemic leading to more restaurants reopening fully to the public, McDonald’s said it is hoping to hire at least 10,000 new employees over the next three months.
“Our first value is taking care of our people, and today we are rewarding our hardworking employees in McDonald-owned restaurants for serving our communities,” said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA in Thursday’s release. “These actions further our commitment to offering one of the leading pay and benefits packages in the industry.”
Finding workers has been a challenge for many employers, restaurants included, and the hike in wages is likely at least partly due to tight labor markets across the U.S.
Recently, Brian Hedrick, U.S. McOpCo operations manager, who oversees 37 McDonald’s locations in Indiana and other nearby markets including the company-owned stores in northeast Indiana, said the Kendallville location ideally would have about 90 employees on staff but was operating with only about half that figure when it shut down for demolition and rebuilding this summer.
Many McDonald’s have been getting upgrades such as self-service kiosks that reduce the need for some cashiers up front, but Hedrick said shifts to automation don’t reduce positions, only reallocating them, putting more manpower on cook lines, order filling and drive-through windows.
Most of the business coming through a fast-food restaurant is being done at the drive-through window, not the store interior, Hedrick said at the time.
