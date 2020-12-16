ALBION — Maybe it’s because she has always preferred to be a behind the scenes influence.
Janeie Meyer’s favorite thing about 4-H? Watching the siblings of prominent 4-H’ers become prominent themselves.
“I’m just wired that way,” Meyer said. “I enjoy watching siblings who are shadows of the older siblings, to see those younger siblings (thrive).”
Meyer, who has been meant as much to local 4-H as the county fair, will be retiring in December after nearly 31 years serving program assistant with the Purdue Cooperative Extension Office in Albion.
The list of her 4-H involvements includes:
• Dairy
• Dogs
• Forestry
• Wildlife and
• Sewing.
In truth, she’s had her hand in about every facet of the program.
She and her husband, Paul, were instrumental in the formation of the 4-H Archery Club.
For 11 years, she served as the Indiana State Fair Horse and Pony secretary. She’s organized various non-fair competitions from livestock judging for youngsters to helping organize the Northeastern Indiana Dairy Steer Show.
She is a past member of the Noble County Fair Board, and is a member of the Eastern Indiana Agriculture Association, which owns the fairgrounds.
She’s found sponsors of the awards given at the Noble County Fair, helped arrange for judges and ordered fair banners, too.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve had a summer I can do things with,” Meyer said. “It’s a 12-month job.”
She’s also been involved with such non-4-H-related endeavors as agriculture/natural resources assistant and consumer and family sciences assistant.
And, of course, there’s the fair, a weeklong commitment when the entire extension office moves to Kendallville to the fairgrounds.
Through the course of her duties, she’s learned to be a person who can overcome obstacles and problems.
“I think of myself as a fixer,” Meyer said. “I can do that. I can make that happen.”
Meyer’s own 4-H roots run deep. Her older brother was a 10-year 4-H member. She didn’t quite get that far.
“I only made it through eight,” she said.
But she has always been a huge fan of the program.
“4-H was a big part of me when I was younger,” she said.
A 1975 graduate of Central Noble High School, Meyer was living in Whitley County and working in a Columbia City drug store when the program assistant job came open at the Noble County 4-H Extension Office.
She interviewed in December of 1989, and her first day on the job was Feb. 5, 1990.
Janeie and Paul had moved from Noble County to rural Churubusco in August of 1989.
“I had to move to Whitley County to get a job in Noble County,” she said.
One of the things that has been reinforced with her is the power of 4-H — and the people who participate in the program.
“If you start a project, people will help you,” she said. “It’s a big family. It’s a 4-H family.
“I can go to Australia and talk to a 4-H’er and we’d have a connection.”
One of the draws to the program is that there are so many opportunities, from showing animals at the fair to rocketry, sewing, photography and mechanics.
“4-H is such a broad thing,” Meyer said. “The kids learn by doing it.”
And Meyer had made her mark by facilitating that doing, by putting the kind of time and energy into her work that makes it more than just a job. In turn, this has made 4-H more than just another activity for so many Noble County youngsters.
The countless hours and stress have been worth it, she said, if she has been able to “be a part, a little small part, of helping a kid grow.”
Along with getting her summers — and winters — back, Meyer said she would like to spend more time around the house helping her husband.
Paul was paralyzed after falling from a tree stand in September 2003. He has been wheelchair-bound ever since.
Janeie met Paul in May 1974. The couple were married in September 1975.
The couple’s sons, Joe and Jeff, have given Janeie and Paul seven grandchildren, who are ages 6-16.
“I’ve got 13 years of 4-H ahead of me,” she said.
It’s a great program for getting kids involved, teaching them responsibility and how to get along with others.
“It’s a phenomenal program,” Meyer said. “Kids don’t have to be in 4-H, but they need to be in something.”
