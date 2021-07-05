COLUMBIA CITY — Ten girls will be taking to the stage on July 12, vying for the title of Miss Whitley County in this year’s scholarship program.
The event will be at the First Church of God. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the pageant beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is $1 per person.
Miss Whitley County is a non-profit organization that “promotes kindness, inclusivity, community service and our love for Whitley County,” shared program coordinator Jessica Geiger. “We encourage girls to be the best version of themselves.”
These 10 girls from throughout Whitley County will be showing their business and formal wear, but the biggest test will be their stage presence and interview skills.
“It is a local, hometown program, that encourages young ladies to step out of their comfort zone and work on (these) skills,” said Geiger. “We love seeing young ladies try something new and shine like the light they are.”
This year’s participants include:
• Jaylyn Burns, daughter of Josh and Caylyn Burns
• Cali Christman, daughter of Chad Christman and Jennie Krider
• Amanda Heck, daughter of Victor and Karen Heck
• Melanie Gebhart, daughter of George and Erica Gebhart
• Sophia Gebhart, daughter of George and Erica Gebhart
• Delaney Stahl, daughter of Wes and Jacie Stahl
• Kassidy Porter, daughter of Scott and Kristi Porter
• Dalila Geiger, daughter of Jeff and Melissa Geiger
• Jaidyn Gilbert, daughter of Todd and Margaret Gilbert
• Emily Johnson, daughter of Jeff Johnson and Denise Johnson
Awards will be presented to the top five as well as People’s Choice and Miss Congeniality. These young ladies will support the community, taking part in handing out awards at local races, donating a Christmas tree to the Clugston in downtown Columbia City, they take part in local parades and, most notably, at the Whitley County 4-H Fair helping to hand out awards and promote the fair.
Those who participate in the program don’t have to be a part of 4-H — something Geiger said people might not know. It is open to any young woman who is from Whitley County or neighboring county and they must be an active member of a local organization. This could be 4-H, their church, Girl Scouts or something else.
“Even though we do not require girls to be 4-H members, we still have a great relationship with Whitley County 4-H and want to promote inclusivity and help out anytime we can,” added Geiger.
Last year, COVID forced the cancellation of many events both locally and throughout the state but Whitley County was able to hold its annual pageant. The winner last year was Rozlyn Bishop. Miss Whitley County is part of the Indiana State Fair Queen pageant program. Because a state pageant was not able to take place last year, both Bishop and this year’s Miss Whitley County will compete at the state program this year.
Additionally, a big change to last year’s county pageant was the combination of the Miss Whitley County program with the Little Miss Whitley County pageant, which in year’s past used to take place on different days. Ages for that program range from 4-6 for Little Miss, 7-9 for Junior Miss, 10-13 for Pre-Teen Miss and 14-17 for Teen Miss. This year 45 girls will be competing and the Little Miss program will also be taking place July 12.
“We loved it together so much last year that we’ve decided to continue with it,” said Geiger. “We loved watching the little girls’ eyes light up watching the older girls and the older girls loved encouraging the little ones.”
Geiger added, “It’s just a small bit of what this program is about.”
To stay up to date on the Miss Whitley County Scholarship Program, you can follow the group on Facebook.
