WHITLEY COUNTY — Northeastern Rural Electric Membership Cooperative (NREMC) recently announced the commission of a 108MWh utility-scale battery storage system, the largest on record for Indiana or surrounding states according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance data. Once fully deployed, the system will save consumers more than $35 million over the next 20 years.
Battery storage allows the seamless export of power onto the grid when it’s most needed — during times of peak demand or weather-related disruptions. During off-peak times, the battery storage systems will recharge when power rates are lower.
This new energy solution could deliver enough on-demand energy to supply three hours of emergency power to more than 3,200 homes and can be used during peak demand times to reduce overall usage and help lower consumer rates over time.
“Our commitment to innovation at Northeastern is second to none among electric cooperatives,” said Eric Jung, NREMC’s chief executive officer. “We have have long provided affordable and reliable electric service, but now, more than ever, we need to evolve to meet our members future energy needs. We are pleased to work with FlexGen on this critically important project.”
“Our team is honored to deliver these milestone projects for NREMC,” said Alan Grosse, FlexGen chief operating officer. “On commissioning, these sites will be among the safest, most reliable and cost-effective power plants in the United States.”
NREMC will break ground on the first two battery sites next summer at cooperative substations in Perry Township in Allen County, and Jefferson Township in Whitley County.
The total project will encompass five sites when complete.
When commissioned, the twoFlexGen battery systems will deliver a total of 14 MW of power — enough energy to supply three hours of power to more than 3,200 homes when customers need it most.
According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance data, FlexGen projects will account for more than 54% of the utility-scale battery storage in Indiana when these projects are commissioned.
