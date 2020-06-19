FORT WAYNE — Two northeast Indiana leaders joined the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center in its program to support women-owned businesses as they adapt to a post-COVID-19 pandemic economy.
Sarah Lance, EmPWR Project Manager, and Jennifer Romano, EmPWR Community Engagement Coordinator, recently started in newly created positions for the EmPWR (Equity & Prosperity for Women Reimagining) Their Businesses Program.
Romano is also the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce executive director.
“We are very pleased to have Sarah and Jennifer, who are accomplished leaders, join our WEOC team. Both of them are entrepreneurs in their own rights. Each brings a unique skill set and remarkable insight for her new role. Their commitment to women businesses and knowledge of our community will get the EmPWR Program off to the very best possible start,” said Karl LaPan, president and CEO, The NIIC.
The NIIC serves as WEOC’s host organization, providing supplemental funding and resources.
The EmPWR Program is a 12-month initiative funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Women’s Business Ownership. EmPWR Program guides businesswomen to innovate, reimagine business models, and gain resiliency, so they thrive and prosper. The program is available to business owners living in all Indiana counties except the 11 served by the Central Indiana Women’s Business Center.
EmPWR is an extended program of the SBA Women’s Business Center located at its host organization The NIIC. Both programs serve women, with EmPWR focused directly on female founders impacted by COVID-19. “It’s exciting to see SBA grant funding at work,” said SBA Indiana District Director Stacey Poynter. “The Coronavirus pandemic has small businesses focusing on their business models and making critical decisions on how their business operates in the future. SBA is grateful for resource partners like the Women’s Entrepreneurial Opportunity Center at The NIIC who use funding to create innovative programs like EmPWR to help guide small businesses through these unchartered waters.”
Romano serves as the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. She also was elected in 2015 as a City Councilwoman in Columbia City, Indiana — a role in which she continues to serve. Romano is also the owner and publisher of Talk of the Town of Whitley County, a digital news service featuring positive news and discussion of community issues. Her career also includes roles at the Greater Fort Wayne Chamber, Parkview Health, the YWCA of Fort Wayne, the Columbia City Post & Mail newspaper, and other regional publications.
“Having met with many business owners in recent weeks, I have seen a lot of uncertainty and a real need for support of our region’s entrepreneurs as they face one of the biggest crises we have seen in a very long time,” said Romano. “I am excited and energized to share the tools and resources developed by The NIIC through the EmPWR Program with not only Northeast Indiana’s businesses and entrepreneurs but also across our state. This program provides an incredible bridge of support and guidance to assist Hoosier businesses through COVID-19 and beyond.”
Lance most recently served as Sari Bari, director of Brand and Strategy. Sari Bari is a social enterprise she co-founded in 2006 to help women in India escape or avoid human trafficking. Lance grew the company to 130 employees and artisans and established Sari Bari’s retail space in downtown Fort Wayne. Lance developed the company’s wholesale market for creative handmade products, growing the distributor base from zero to more than 100. She raised more than $500,000 for the non-profit through annual fundraising campaigns, social media, and special events. Lance is the 2016 Opus Prize Laureate and managed the $1 million Opus Prize Foundation Award for Sari Bari.
“I am so thankful for the opportunity to be a part of The NIIC community through the new EmPWR Program and specifically to be able to serve women-run businesses who are facing the challenges of COVID-19,” said Lance.
For more information about the EmPWR Program or to apply to participate, visit theniic.org/empwr/.
