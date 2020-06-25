ALBION — Noble REMC stands by the community through good times and bad, and Noble REMC’s Operation Round Up grant program is one of the ways the electric cooperative continues to give back.
The cooperative recently distributed more than $17,500 in funding for local non-profit organizations.
More than 80% of the cooperatives members participate in the Operation Round Up Trust Fund. The program allows customers electric bills to be rounded up to the nearest dollar each month.
All of the money is kept locally and given out on a quarterly basis.
Those organizations receiving funding this quarter were:
• Elkhart Civic Townships, $1,000, baseball and softball equipment
• Noble County Extension Homemakers, $700, books
• Town of Albion Parks Department, $1,000, construction of new restroom facilities
• LaOtto Volunteer Fire Department, $1,525, thermal imaging camera
• Bear Lake Camp, Inc., $358, AED system battery
• Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, $1,000, meat processing
• City of Kendallville, $1,000, Kid City event
• Youth for Christ of Northern Indiana, $1,000, East Noble Campus Life programming
• LaOtto Community Park, Inc., $2,000, for community park improvements
• Drug Free Noble County, Inc., $1,000, for prevention support programs
• Cromwell Park Board, $1,500, playground slide installation
• The Apple Tree Center, $500, outdoor rain gear
• Life and Family Services, $850, client education
• Courthouse Square Preservation Society, Inc., $2,500, Noble County Courthouse gazebo repair
• Churubusco Youth Foundation, $1,000, Churubusco High School Show Choir trailer
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana, $1,000, site-based School Buddies program
To be considered for the next cycle of disbursements, local non-profit organizations are encouraged to fill out and return an application to the Noble REMC office, P.O. Box 137, Albion, IN 46701, by Wednesday, July 1.
Applications can be downloaded from the REMC website at nobleremc.com, under “Programs.”
