One year ago
Amy Johns was named development director of Passages Inc.
Churubusco’s Town Council made the decision to create an additional police officer position beginning in 2020. The position would help reduce part-time wages and keep the schedule filled.
5 years ago
A rural Churubusco letter carrier received a state hero award after she delayed her daily mail delivery to help an elderly woman in need. The Churubusco Post Office held a surprise reception for Diane Reed. While making her rounds, she noticed an 80-year-old woman in her nightgown sitting sideways in her care with her door open. She had been there for six hours before Reed found her and got her some help.
A benefit was held to help Mike “Sparky” Parks, a Churubusco man who sustained serious injuries after falling 9 feet while working at a job site.
20 years ago
The Whitley County Community Foundation gave $12,500 to the Churubusco Habitat for Humanity home. There were several other grants made, supporting Whitko Middle School’s Clean World Association, First Baptist Church of South Whitley’s youth center, the Freedom Academy, Lifeline Group Homes, McMillen Center for Health Education, Whitley County YMCA and Columbia City’s Housing Authority.
Officials made plans to build a storage shed at the Churubusco Fire Department.
Ronald and Eudora Harrold celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Thomas and Bonnie Sanders celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
50 years ago
Mrs. Bart Lefever, formerly Nancy Barnhard of Churubusco, was among 14 women graduates of Manchester College who were selected to appear in the 1970 edition of Outstanding Young Women of America, putting her into the competition for Indiana’s Outstanding Young Woman of the Year award.
The Smith-Green Trustees adopted a $3.54 tax rate for the General Fund, believed to be the lowest rate in the area at the time.
The Woman’s Cultural Club observed its Silver Anniversary. Formed 25 years prior by Mrs. Jane Gakle, the club held a celebration that included four of the original 14 charter members — Edith Rosentrader, Isabelle Allman, Pauline Handyman and Mina Isay. Others included Lois Gross, Hazel Lint, Eleanor Krider, Letha Courtney, Fannie Fry, Edith Persing, Gladys Gordon, Emma Raypole and Laura Flowers.
Mr and Mrs. Jack Kirkpatrick announced the birth of a son, Jack Jr.
Churubusco Super Dollar was selling ground beef for 59 cents a pound, Elf shortening for 58 cents, Kraft orange juice for 59 cents a half-gallon and 20 pounds of potatoes for 79 cents.
