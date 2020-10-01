One year ago
Enrollment at Smith-Green Community Schools increased by about 15 students — up to about 1,163.
Churubusco’s “favorite son” was memorialized via a mural created by Samantha Fulk. The new mural was located on the side of the Town Utilities Office, 204 N. Line St.
5 years ago
The Churubusco FFA team placed first in the National Wildlife Habitat completion in Alabama. Teammates included Jacob Bear, Zach VanEvery, Bryce Geiger and Brent Teague.
The Whitley County community donated more than $900 to Parkview after donating more than one million pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House.
Winners of the annual fishing tournament at Blue Lake were Reece Barnes, Jayden Manz, Aydan O’Brien and Grant Osbun.
20 years ago
Churubusco’s James Ford signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Tri-State University.
Lindsey Hively and Allyson Salesman were selected by Ball State University into the Big M math program, nominated by math teacher Judy Gallagher.
Churubusco High School’s Consumer Education Class made baby bibs and donated them to the Churubusco Community Child Care Center.
Wayne Yager received a Heart of Gold award from the Community Foundation of Whitley County.
Parkview Hospital’s Regional Trauma and Emergency Center was not a Level II trauma center after receiving national verification from the American College of Surgeons.
50 years ago
Thirty boys were were working out for positions on the Churubusco Eagle varsity football squad, according to head coach Chuck Jones. The number would be pared to about 22 boys with the rest going to the reserve team. Assisting Jones in the coaching duties were Jack Coyle and Paul Bair.
A Columbia City attorney and banker were chosen to lead the Industrial Division in the United Fund Capaign throughout Whitley County, according to Richard Haworth, general chairman of the drive. Named chairman of the campaign’s largest division was Benton Gates, Jr., a member of the law firm Gates, Gates and McNagny. Vice-chairman was Kenneth Wright, president of Citizens National Bank.
The death of David Roberson, Jor., marked the end of three generations of undertakers in the Churubusco area. A.W. Roberson, who died in 1887, was the first undertaker in the area.
Bangs Variety Store in Churubusco was offering several bargains, such as colored jeans for $2.99, one-quart bottles of shampoo for 67 cents, men’s pajamas for $3.99, and adjustable window screens starting at $1.
Mr. and Mrs. David Agley announced the birth of a son, David Paul, Jr.
Smith-Green Community Schools hired 10 new teachers, including Rebecca Felix, Barbara Clemens and John Davis.
Ball furniture was selling four-piece bedroom suites for $208, dinette sets for $138, nylon sofas for %195, rollaway cots for $22 and record cabinets for $22.45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.