One year ago
Sailrite, a Whitley County company, celebrated 50 years of operation. Currently, the company works out of a 71,000-square-foot facility on U.S. 30, east of Columbia City.
Churubusco’s Homecoming festivities were postponed after the Eagles’ football game was delayed due to thunderstorms. The make-up date, however, didn’t have much better weather, as it was cold, rainy and windy in the Eagles’ game against undefeated West Noble.
5 years ago
A fire in Collins destroyed a house and garage, calling for help from eight fire departments from surrounding areas.
The town of Churubusco and Smith-Green Community Schools struck a deal to provide a School Resource Officer in the schools.
Jon Myers was named Republican of the Year at the Whitley County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner.
Isabelle Egolf celebrated her 99th birthday.
20 years ago
Dr. Donald Welsh and Dr. Neil Hanni were named grand marshals of the 2000 Turtle Days parade.
The Churubusco Town Council approved a 64% water rate increase after going 14 years with no increase.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new Habitat for Humanity home at Blue Lake, a mile north of Churubusco.
The Churubusco News and Northwest News collected 12 awards from the Women’s Press Club of Indiana, including awards for Arleen Zumbrum and Viv Rosswurm.
Mark Fowerbaugh was the recipient of the Teacher of the Year award from the DEKKO Foundation. He was a math and science teacher at Churubusco High School.
Churubusco’s Top 10 graduates of the Class of 2000 were Brad Bohnstedt, Amy Bianski, Shelby Alcock, Erica Fletcher, Amy Zolman, Courtney Lange, Matthew Brandt, Amanda Boucle, Kyle Helfrich and David Keister.
50 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. Kerry Boggs announced the birth of identical twin sons, Todd William and Trenton Gene.
Shelton’s IGA was selling 20-pound bags of charcoal for 99 cents, Nestea for 59 cents, pancake mix for 19 cents per two-pound box, three cans of Beeferoni for $1, bananas for 10 cents a pound and grapes for 39 cents a pound.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Richards celebrated their 55th anniversary.
There were several winners at the Indiana State Fair, including Sandi Ebert in photography judging; Dan Riecke with barrows; Jackie O’Dier in forestry; Christina Riecke for barrows; and Jay Whan in electric.
John Jones, of Churubusco, reported that he caught a five-pound smallmouth bass in Long Lake, Wisc., entering it in an area contest.
