Happy birthday today to Barney Dice, Jim Parker, Katelyn Green, Eva Refeld and Maggee Pequignot; tomorrow to Katie Shambaugh; to Darren Crigger, Amber Archer, Brandy Pulley, Helen Jean Stangland, Amy Bohnstedt and twins Christy Gilbert and Carmen Anderson on the 5th; Stacy Refeld and Carly Bonar on the 6th; Nicolas Gordon Turla and Grace Nelson is the 7th; and Vivian DePew on the 9th.
Happy anniversary to Mike and Brenda Poyser today; and to Steve and Sheryl Hackett on the 6th.
Other reasons to celebrate this include Repeat Day today, tomorrow is Hug-Your-Cat Day, National Attitude Day is the 5th, Applesauce Cake Day is the 6th, VCR Day is the 7th, Best Friends Day is the 8th and Donald Duck Day is the 9th.
National Attitude Day is an annual day set aside to remind us that your attitude can change the whole outlook of your day. Somedays just seem destine to mess with you. Try a smile, good cup of coffee, or anything else you enjoy. Go ahead and give it try. It won’t cost you a thing and, who knows, it might help others as well. Make it a great day!
