COLUMBIA CITY — For the sixth year in a row, Easterseals Passages played host to a 5K/10K event, which took place April 10. This year proved to be one of its most successful yet.
“It was so great to see the community come out to support Easterseals Passages by walking or running,” said Executive Director at Easterseals Passages Jason Meyer. “The dollars raised at the event will stay right here in Whitley County to help the men and women we serve.”
Coordinators reported record attendance at nearly 200 people and the event earned $17,000. This money will be used to support the organization and the clients they serve. The event took place at Morsches Park. It was timed by Fort Wayne Running Club.
Overall winners for the 10K were Karter Tow, with a time of 33.21, and Mariah Jordan, with a time of 38.13. Winners in the 5K were Ian Meyers, with a time of 22.02, and Hidi Gaff, with a time of 20.33.
Coordinators for the event would like to thank event sponsors Columbia City McDonald’s, Breyden Products, Lake City Bank, ProFed, Pyrotek and Del Fuego, LLC.
“I want to especially thank the Columbia City Police Department, the Parks Department, Emergency Management, the fire department, Parkview EMS and all of the staff of Easterseals who spent time very early on a Saturday morning helping to make this event such a great success,” Amy John, race director, said.
Learn more about Easterseals Passage by visiting www.passagesinc.org.
