Terry Doran, a longtime Fort Wayne educator and community activist, has always heard the beat of a different drummer. “I’m always looking for a different way of approaching things,” Doran said. That awareness led him to begin RiverDrums, an artistic celebration of Fort Wayne’s rivers, rich history and cultural diversity rolled into one community celebration, in 2016.
The sixth annual RiverDrums celebration took place June 24 in downtown Fort Wayne’s Promenade Park, its second year at the riverfront venue. Hundreds attended the evening of entertainment that included drumming, dancing, music and magic. There were also informational booths and demonstrations, with audience participation encouraged.
Opening ceremonies for the event began at 5 p.m., with Dan Doran from Traverse City, Michigan, playing the flute. The Rev. Bill McGill, senior pastor at Imani Baptist Temple, then presented a speech, “Making the Dream a Reality.” The speech was a rendition of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, customized specifically by McGill for the Fort Wayne community.
Performers representing the cultural diversity of Fort Wayne performed in 20-minute increments throughout the evening. Performers included Bob Hart, playing Celtic and American traditional folk music on the hammered dulcimer; Liz Monnier, leading the audience in Tai Chi movements; Fort Wayne Tanzer, a German folk dancing troupe; Fort Wayne Dance Collective’s Japanese Taiko drumming group; Steve Basche and Basche Martial Arts students presenting martial arts movements; Kelsicote and Amigos, performing a cultural fusion of South and North American music; Ginger Karns presenting Native American stories and flute music; Middle Eastern drumming and dancing; Amaneceres de Mexico, performing folk dancing; Doug Laughlin Drummers; and Fire Dancers, performing on the riverfront. Magic was performed throughout the evening by Jerry Armstrong.
“I want this event to be one of inclusiveness,” Doran said. “Every year we try to incorporate more diverse groups into the event lineup. I want to bring people together through the power of art, and I want everyone to walk away from this event feeling we’re somewhat special — each one of us.”
In addition to the live performances, the Promenade Park pavilion held a variety of booths devoted to the rivers, wildlife and cultural groups from the community. Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation Center was on hand with several birds, providing education on the animals to guests.
Andrea Hamman, president of Save Maumee, a nonprofit group whose mission is to preserve, protect and improve the Maumee River watershed, staffed a booth with her son, Alex, 11, a sixth-grade student at Woodlan Elementary School. “We love the river, and we love drums. We all have the same goal of making our rivers better, so this was a great event for us to come tell our story,” Hamman said.
Also in attendance at the event was Johnny, the TinCaps mascot, who posed for pictures with event guests. He was joined by TinCaps marketing intern Chandler Neal. “We’re here to hang out with the community,” said Neal. “This is our first time at RiverDrums, and we want to be at things that are fun for Fort Wayne.”
RiverDrums is presented annually by Doran’s organization, Three Rivers Arts Center for Kids (TRACK), an organization created to help children who have experienced abuse in their lives to begin healing through art. The event was also sponsored by the City of Fort Wayne, Friends of the Third World, and Sweetwater Sound.
