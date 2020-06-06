CHURUBUSCO — The Churubusco Rotary Club is expanding its annual scholarships, offering it to adults, such as those returning to college.
Forms may be picked up at the Churubusco History Center or from Lisa at East of Chicago Pizza in Churubusco.
The History Center is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Saturday.
Forms are due by June 15.
