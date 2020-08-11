FORT WAYNE — Two Churubusco men were recently honored by the Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly at its annual Forty Under Forty event, held at the Ramada Inn in Fort Wayne last week.
Kevin Rothgeb and Joe Collins were among the honorees.
Rothgeb, 38, is employed by PNC Bank in Churubusco, and is also the president of the Churubusco Chamber of Commerce, is on the Board of Directors for the Anthony Wayne Rotary Club, is a Junior Achievement volunteer, freshman mentor at Smith-Green Community Schools and is part of the Churubusco Masonic Lodge.
In his free time, he enjoys watching Cubs and Hoosiers games, kayaking and traveling.
Rothgeb says Lee Prescott is his biggest supporter who helped him advance in his career.
“He worked on me for two years before I made the jump to banking,” Rothgeb said. “He had the foresight to know I would excel in the financial services arena. He taught me how to get the best out of your employees, to keep thinking three steps ahead, and that success should be shared.”
Rothgeb has appreciated his growth in Churubusco, and said that is his biggest accomplishment in his career.
“The Community of Churubusco embraced a young man from Fort Wayne, trusted me enough to lead their Chamber two times in the last three years, and that the clerk-treasurer (Madalyn Bartl) thought enough of my work there to nominate me for this award,” Rothgeb said.
Collins, 34, leads Edwin Coe Spirits in Churubusco.
“I started distilling whiskey in my garage in 2012 and knew I wanted to do it forever,” Collins said.
He made it a career in 2016.
Collins is a community mentor at Churubusco High School and is a member of the Churubusco Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Collins and his wife, Kristin, both grew up in Churubusco, going away for school and returning to the area as adults. He says his wife is his biggest supporter.
“She has always supported my dream and ambition, which has now become our dream,” Collins said.
He’s found support in others — friends and family — who helped him launch Edwin Coe Spirits through their help. He hopes to build Edwin Coe Spirits into a statewide and tri-state area brand in the next five years.
Two others with Whitley County ties were also recognized.
Kayla Culp, 29, is employed by DePuy Synthes Joint Reconstruction. A Columbia City High School graduate, she said she’s known since college that she wanted to work for DePuy.
“I always knew the medical field would be where I’d end up, I just never knew which spectrum of the medical field would be best suited until I started working for DePuy Synthes,” she said.
Jenny Reffitt, 38, is a local entrepreneur at Reffitt Investments LLC and Sun Kiss. She’s a member of the Columbia City Council, a YMCA coach, Junior Achievement volunteer, and more. She enjoys playing soccer, coaching, traveling and cooking.
She enjoys being an entrepreneur because it allows her the freedom to be involved in the community and the ability to be “hands-on” in raising her three sons.
Balancing everything isn’t always easy.
“Sometimes it is extremely difficult,” Reffitt said. “I try to always put my family first, but that doesn’t always happen. I prioritize and do as much as I can while the boys are at school or asleep. Being a business owner is tough, but I wouldn’t change a thing.”
See more about the Forty Under Forty Class of 2020 at fwbusiness.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.