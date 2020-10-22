ALBION — Sponsored by Albion’s S.T.A.R. Team, Scare on the Square will take place around Courthouse Square on Friday, Oct. 30.
Activities have been downscaled due the restrictions set because of COVID-19. Social distancing will be in place as well as masks required for all attending.
If conditions change, the event could be cancelled should the Noble County Health Department or office of the Governor deem it appropriate.
Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. Activities will include a live Clue game, photo areas for families (new this year), pre-packaged coloring activity for the kids, returning for the second year, Miss Magnolia The fortune teller, pumpkin weight guessing games (new For this year) and Trunk or Treat.
Get your Clue teams together. There will be no charge for teams to enter the Live Clue game, but due to time involved in visiting all the possible crime scenes, the number of teams will be limited to no more than eight. Team entries will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Call Mary Ann Troutner at 2564-0341 as soon as possible to register your team so you will not be disappointed.
First place will receive $35, the runner-up team will receive $10 in Chamber Bucks to be used at any local chamber member establishment.
On the evening of the event, teams should meet at the police booth at the corner of Main and Orange streets in Albion no later than 5:30 p.m. Play will commence at 6 p.m. and have received game rules and instructions. These will be given by our returning emcee, Scott Cole.
The perpetrators have been selected and are none other than the S.T.A.R. team members: Colonel Mustard (Tena Woenker), Miss Scarlett (Mary Ann Troutner), Professor Plum (Steve Hook), Mrs. Peacock (Judith Leitch), Mrs. White (Dawn Jones), Maid (Emma Knox), Cook (Ann Kilgore) and Mrs. Green (Emma Spink).
We appreciate the participation of the following businesses: Newman Law Firm, Assurance Title, A Thyme to Remember, Black and Ramer, Strand, 110 W. Main, Albion Pizza Depot and Hughes Insurance Group.
Have your church, organization or business involved in the Trunk or Treat activity. Please contact Emma Spink at 667-4491. A prize will be given for the best decorated car. All candy is to be commercially packaged.
Most of all, mark your calendar for Oct. 30 and come out for the fun. The Albion S.T.A.R. Team has as its major goal to encourage people to visit downtown Albion to take part in the activities. You are needed to help them be successful.
In addition to hosting fun events around Courthouse Square, Albion S.T.A.R. Team promotes downtown revitalization through facade grants, has sponsored two murals featuring local artists, and is currently working on several other projects for the betterment of the Albion community.
