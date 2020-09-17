One year ago
The city of Columbia City opened its new $1.6 million dispatch center, hosting a ribbon cutting and open house.
Columbia City’s Parks Department began making plans for the 56 acres of park land it will inherit from the moving of Columbia City High School to its new location south of the city. The city contracted with a firm to assist in gathering ideas for the space, which is located on the other side of Blue River from Morsches Park.
A convoy of historic military vehicles made a stop in Churubusco before continuing on to Noble County.
The annual Churubusco Block Party was a big hit, as the event featured many activities, food and music from Biff & the Cruisers.
Chris Anderson joined the Churubusco Police Department.
Five years ago
Churubusco United Methodist Church planned an outdoor tent service, the Rod ‘N 4 God II car show, which would also have a church service, ventriloquist/chalk artist Rod Snow, and other Christian programs.
Smith-Green Community Schools proposed a $10.6 million budget for the upcoming year, $2.7 million less than the year prior due to the district’s declining enrollment numbers.
20 years ago
Churubusco’s wastewater treatment plant was rated as “excellent” by the state.
The school board voted 5-0 to replace Bart Allman, who planned to retire as cafeteria manager, with Lori Krider, of Churubusco.
Charles and Connie Leffers celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary.
Egolf’s IGA was selling cantaloupe for $1.69 each, pork roast for $2.69 a pound, and Hawaiian pineapple for 99 cents.
50 years ago
Members of Boy Scout Troop 81, of Churubusco, along with Scoutmaster Jerry Parish and Assistant Scoutmaster Jerry Dell, spend a week of camping at Chief Little Turtle Camp. Those attending were Gary Parish, David Parish, Brad Dell, Mike Dell, Lynn Schaefer, Dean Schaefer and Mike Bucher.
The 48th annual Homer Diffendarfer family reunion was held at the Boy Scout Building in Churubusco with 75 members present.
Donald Hursey, 13-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hursey, won his division in the Fourth District Poppy Poster Contest, earning two $5 prizes.
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Morris celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Shelton’s IGA was selling 10 rolls of Georgian bathroom tissue for 79 cents, a gallon of apple cider vinegar for 69 cents, sirloin steaks for $1.29 a pound, a pound of Eckrich roasted sausage for 99 cents, two pounds of Oleo for 33 cents and cantaloupe for 39 cents apiece.
