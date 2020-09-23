One year ago
Isabelle Egolf, a Churubusco native, celebrated her 103rd birthday.
Sidney Basham was named the 2020 Distinguished Young Woman of Whitley County in the last time the event would be held on the stage of the Newell Rice Auditorium at Columbia City High School, which will be moved to a new location for the 2020-2021 school year.
Kaitlyn Sheets was named communications coordinator for the United Way of Whitley County.
5 years ago
The long-anticipated Main Street Downtown Enhancement project began. Churubusco was awarded a $400,000 OCRA grant and chipped in an additional $200,000 for the project that revitalized the area between Washington Street and 114 S. Main St., coordinated through the Indiana Main Street.
The Columbia City Bass Anglers hosted a Kids Fishing Tournament at Blue Lake.
Hair Solutions held a grand opening with a ribbon cutting. The business relocated from its place on Washington Street to a new building at 538 South Main Street.
The HANDS Foundation of Whitley County received a $17,500 Dekko grant.
Crews put up new stadium lights at the Churubusco High School football field at a cost of $176,385.
20 years ago
The Churubusco Town Council made a proclamation that April 23 would be John Kreiger Day in Churubusco. The certificate was awarded at John’s 65th birthday gathering at the Ramble Inn.
Whitley County Republicans met at the Eagle’s Nest Event Center for the annual Lincoln Day dinner, with keynote speaker George Witwer, chairman of the Opportunity Project of Indiana.
Winners of the annual Churubusco News Coloring Contest were Megan Young and Morgan Young.
Guy Gross celebrated his 90th birthday.
Suds Laundry in Churubusco was offering a “smoke-free night” for those who wished to do their laundry without the presence of tobacco and second-hand smoke. Smoke-free days were every Tuesday from 4-9 p.m.
Jeff and Amy Wilson announced the birth of their twice, Joslyn Rebecca and Jalen Lee.
Nick Stauffer was winner and Nicholas Bianski was runner-up at the Churubusco Elementary School National Geographic Bee.
Churubusco’s Jacob Shearer signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Tri-State University.
Former Churubusco resident Pamela Craig received her Doctorate of Jurisprudence at St. Mary’s School of Law, San Antoino. She is the daughter of Robert and Margaret Craig.
Spencer Conrad, Shawn Kelley, Nolan Bohnstedt, Alix Edsall, Jarid Lotter, Dustin Arvola and Evan Johnson completed their Tiger Cub requirements.
50 years ago
Brad Dell and Gary Parish, both members of Boy Scout Troop 81 were accepted into the Order of the Arrow during a stay at Chief Little Turtle Camp. The order recognized campers who best exemplified the Scout oath and law in their daily lives.
Connie Geiger, a second grader, won the $5 grand prize for her book review during the Summer Reading Program. Mrs. Nettie Gerard, librarian, presented the money to Connie.
Churubusco Super Dollar was selling large stalk celery for 19 cents, three pounds of tomatoes for 59 cents, three pints of blueberries for 99 cents, Butterball turkeys for 53 cents a pound, Chef Boy-Ar-Dee ravioli for 69 cents per two-pound can, four boxes of tissue for 88 cents and two pounds of sauerkraut for 35 cents.
