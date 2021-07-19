COLUMBIA CITY — It was the first time taking the stage for the Miss Whitley County Scholarship program for Delaney Stahl. That is why Stahl said it came as such a surprise when she took home the title of this year’s Miss Whitley County.
The program took place last Monday to a full room of family friends of the 10 young ladies in the MissWhitley County event as well as the 45 young ladies who competed in the Little Miss Whitley County program.
“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” Stahl said. “I think it’s an honor to represent Whitley County.”
Delaney Stahl is the daughter of Wes and Jacie Stahl. Along with winning the title she received several prizes, which include a $1,000 scholarship. She represents the community by passing out awards during the Whitley County 4-H Fair, appearing at other community events throughout the year and she will go on to compete against her peers at the Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant in January.
Last year, COVID forced the cancellation of the state pageant and the 2020 Miss Whitley County, Rozlyn Bishop, will also be representing Whitley County in January. She had words of wisdom to share in her final speech Monday night as well as thanks to give to all those who supported her.
“I’m proud to be part of this experience. It had been a dream of mine for so long and I am grateful for the opportunity,” shared Bishop. In her speech she thanked the rest of her court, Miss Whitley County Program Coordinator Jessica Geiger, her family and friends and the community of Whitley County.
To the next Miss Whitley County, Bishop had this to say, “one of you is about to embark on an amazing journey. Always have the courage to stand your ground and be kind to others... You only have one life and you must live it to the fullest.”
Stahl will be joined by the rest of her court this year. First runner-up and winner of a $500 scholarship is Cali Christman. Second runner-up and winner of a $400 scholarship is Sophia Gebhart. She was also named Miss Congeniality and received a $100 scholarship. Receiving a $300 scholarship and named third runner-up was Amanda Heck. Fourth runner-up and recipient of a $200 scholarship is Jaidyn Gilbert. Cassidy Porter was named Miss People’s Choice and she received a $100 scholarship.
Also taking place last Monday evening was the Little Miss Whitley County program. Each winner earned a $200 scholarship. Named Little Miss was Ensley Grube, Junior Miss Hazel Tucker, Pre-Teen Miss Marissa Myers and Teen Miss Greta Minthorn. Lindsey Kelley was named the People’s Choice.
These young ladies will join the Miss Whitley County court during fair week, which began July 16 and concludes July 23, as well as other events over the next year.
“I think it’s such a privilege to be with these girls for the next week,” said Miss Whitley County Delaney Stahl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.