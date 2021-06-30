CHURUBUSCO — Don’t look for a microwave at The 205, not even in the break room. That’s one of the rules at this new family restaurant. Everything is made to order and from scratch. Chad Stillwell, the owner of The 205, laid down that rule when he opened the restaurant last October.
“I actually bought this building four or five years ago and it took us this long to get where we are now,” Stillwell said. “We make everything to order. We are even smoking our meat out back and people seem to understand that if their order takes a little longer it is because it is made to order.”
Stillwell transformed the building from a doctor’s office to The 205 and made a statement with the furnishings and décor, which offers trendy clean lines and comfortable seating either at the bar or tables scattered throughout the dining area. Seating capacity is 65, plus up to 11 guests can be seated at the bar. On a number of occasions, the dining room has been transformed into a reception hall. It’s that large.
“We are a fun and friendly place, and the food we prepare and serve is outstanding,” Stillwell said. “I was amazed how many people came in the very first day we were open, and we have been packed every Friday and Saturday since!”
The 205 menu is vast. Stillwell and his staff prepare everything including wings, a variety of burgers, steaks including ribeye, New York strip, sirloin, and 8-oz. filets. Baskets, bowls and a mighty grilled chicken salad round out the menu, with a special, affordable kids’ menu. Carry-outs are available too.
Stillwell is already planning an ddition to The 205 — outside dining. “We plan to add on a deck to the front of the building, with an access door from the inside,” he said. “That is still in the planning stages, but it will happen.”
The 205 is at 202 W. Whitley St., Churubusco. Hours are Thursday-Saturday, 4-10 p.m. Call 260-693-3205.
