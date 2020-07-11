COLUMBIA CITY — Persistence paid off for Rozlyn Bishop, who was named Miss Whitley County on her third and final attempt at the crown.
Bishop, a 10-year 4-H member and Whitko High School graduate, took to the stage for the third year. Despite not being part of the queen’s court in the previous two years, she kept coming back, this time hearing her name called as the 2020 Miss Whitley County.
The look on her face said it all.
“You have no idea how much shock I was in,” Bishop said. “Going from not being on the court to winning was a complete shock to me.”
Bishop kept coming back for the experience.
“I have gained so much confidence and new friendships during this experience,” Bishop said. “I am so thankful.”
She thought that with enough hard work and dedication, she might have a shot at the crown this year.
“I have not words,” she said.
Bishop graduated from Whitko High School in 2018 and will be a junior at Butler University this fall, majoring in theater with a minor in business administration. During her 10 years in 4-H, she focused most on sewing, with many items going to state fair. She was also very active in fashion review.
The event had a different setting this year, as it was moved from the stage at First Church of God to the Whitley County 4-H Center. Only those with tickets were permitted to enter, limiting the number of attendees due to the coronavirus pandemic. There were signs outside the door suggesting social distancing and mask-wearing, and the event was live-streamed on Facebook for others to see.
Inside, however, much of the same was going on — the heart of the program was intact.
“Everyone has been so incredible, so amazing, so kind,” Bishop said. “Everyone who was part of this whole program has been so generous. I appreciate everyone so much and look forward to the year to come.”
Prior to the crowning of the 2020 court, 2019 Miss Whitley County Dayna Kyler said one last goodbye after a unique finish to her tenure.
Kyler did not get to participate in the traditional parades, such as the Turtle Days Parade and Old Settlers Day Parade, after nearly all events in late spring and early summer were canceled.
“I think we can all agree that this has been an interesting year,” Kyler said.
She did, however, have the opportunity to volunteer at local events, some parades, and participate in fair week — a week that is very busy for the queen and her court.
“I loved getting to spend time with the little and the court at the fairgrounds. There was never a dull moment,” she said. “It was one of the most memorable weeks I’ve ever experienced.”
Other members of the 2020 Miss Whitley County court include first runner-up Cali Christman, second runner-up Bailee Yount, third runner-up Sophia Gebhart, fourth runner-up Amanda Heck, Miss Congeniality Raylynn Johnson and People’s Choice Hailey Hinen.
Other participants were Melanie Gebhart, Jaylyn Burns, Lindsey Hoskins, Sarah Pepple, Novella Drudge, Elizabeth Johnson, Hallie Green and Alexandria Platt.
The Little Miss winners were also named: Teen Miss Evyn Minear, Pre-Teen Miss Peyton Buckley, Junior Miss Kloee Bills, Little Miss Alexa Thompson and People’s Choice Ensley Grube.
