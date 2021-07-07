The pandemic affected many aspects of life last year, and the annual Three Rivers Festival in Fort Wayne was no different. It was canceled as the pandemic grew more widespread, but it is back on and has a few more events added to the roster than usual this year. The 52nd annual Three Rivers Festival will take place July 9-17.
According to President of the Board of Directors for the Three Rivers Festival John Nichter, people can enjoy most of the things that they are used to seeing at the festival with the addition of at least two new events.
A 50/50 raffle will be available this year with a range of ticket prices. They are as follows: 1 ticket for $5, 3 tickets for $10, 20 tickets for $20 and 50 tickets for $40. Tickets can be purchased in Food Alley. There are also various offsite businesses where people can buy tickets as well. One location is Glenbrook Dodge Chrysler Jeep.
“Everyone is a winner,” Nichter said. “You are going to get a coupon for Glenbrook Dodge and one person is going to win half of the proceeds.”
The winner will be announced on stage before the fireworks show on July 17 at 10 p.m.
The second addition to the event will occur July 12 at 9 p.m. at Ruoff Festival Plaza after the Waiter and Waitress Competition.
“We are going to do our very first Drag Show,” Nichter said. “We wanted to incorporate all different types of people in our festival, so that is one area that we are expanding.”
The first Three Rivers Festival Drag Show will be hosted by local drag queen Della Licious and will last for two hours. There is no cover charge.
Festivalgoers can still expect the staples of the event, such as Art in the Park and the Chalk Walk. Some functions have been relocated though, such as International Village.
“Normally, International Village has been in the Club Soda parking lot right next to Food Alley, but, due to all the construction downtown, that parking lot is reserved for parking for city, county and downtown employees,” Nichter said. “So we have moved International Village to Freimann Square parking lot.”
International Village will take place July 16 and 17.
Another logistical change regards Children’s Fest, on July 17, Nichter explained.
“Children’s Fest has historically been offsite,” Nichter said. “This year, we are putting it at Freimann Square.” Nichter is excited about this layout because it can get children to explore different cultures since it will be right next to International Village.
Science Central will also host its 22nd annual Egg Drop July 11 at its campus. This free event features people dropping eggs from the roof of the building housed in contraptions designed to protect them.
Preregistration for this event begins July 10 on Science Central’s website. Prizes will be awarded in several categories, and a grand prize will be given in each age group to the contestant whose contraption successfully protected their egg.
The concert lineup and tickets are also available on the Three Rivers website. Bands featured include Whoa, Man!, The Band Brother and Here Come the Mummies.
On Tuesday, July 13, the festival theme is $2 Tuesday. The concert tickets that day for The Band Brother will be $2, there will be $2 drink specials and in Food Alley, food vendors are encouraged to sell a $2 product.
“This way you can come down and cheaply try some of the fair food,” Nichter said.
From 3-5 p.m. on July 16, Sensory Friendly Midway will take place. Nichter explained that it is a locked-down event where all of the flashing lights and signs triggering to people with sensory issues are turned off. Only these people can be at the festival in the Midway at that time. Tickets are required for this event.
“We have given the information to autism groups and those kinds of social groups that have sensory-related patients,” Nichter said. “They have a ticket. If they have a sensory issue, we encourage you to reach out to one of those organizations and get a ticket for that.”
As far as COVID-19 restrictions, Nichter said there is a plan in place.
“We have moved to if you are vaccinated, it’s recommended that you wear your mask, but it’s not mandatory,” Nichter said. “We encourage that if you don’t have your vaccine that you wear your mask.”
Social distancing of 6 feet will be encouraged. Signs will be displayed to help measure the distance between people.
He said the concert venue is big enough to accommodate social distancing. Only 40% capacity will be allowed in those spaces, but Nichter said that generally covers the number of people who attend each year.
“We are anticipating that this won’t be a problem,” Nichter said. “If you want to come down and enjoy a concert and have a beverage, there should be room for you.”
He also explained more safety measures.
“There is so much open area,” Nichter said. “We have moved tables away to space them out. We have gone to some smaller circular tables to encourage smaller units, so you are not sharing a table with two families.”
Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the festival as well.
Presale day pass wristbands are available for $20, allowing people to ride the festival rides all day for a flat rate.
As announced in April, there will be no Three Rivers parade this year.
For a complete list of event details, visit threeriversfestival.org/event-schedule.
