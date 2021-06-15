CHURUBUSCO — Kids Day for Turtle Days is Saturday from 1-3 p.m. in Churubusco Park. Area churches are collaborating to offer free activities for children.
A Storybook Walk will feature a children’s book, “Oscar — The Beast of Busco” written by Aaron Mathieu, about the town’s famous giant snapping turtle.
A sensory area will have touch-feel activities. Younger children can take part in a Peanut Hunt. Several puppet shows will take place around the park. Children may also create Sand Art. Chippy the Clown and Tiny will be creating balloon figures.
