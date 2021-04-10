COLUMBIA CITY — This year marked a major change for the United Way in Whitley County. After reviewing different factors, it was decided the best option moving forward would be to merge with Kosciusko County and create a joint United Way organization between the two.
Leading the charge is Executive Director Darren Bickel, who was previously head of the United Way in Kosciusko County.
He reports that discussions to merge the two organizations began after both organizations had recognized similarities between the two counties — both the successes and the challenges.
“We want to take the rich history of both organizations and figure out what we can do jointly to make things happen,” said Bickel.
Now, the United Way is supported by a board of 16 members, six of whom joined from Whitley County, and its goal moving forward is how to make those projects that represent United Way’s mission happen in a way that benefits both communities.
Bickel recognized the challenges brought forth by COVID-19 in the past year.
“We’re in the people business,” Bickel said. “But we wanted everyone to be safe.”
When it came to operations, COVID forced the organization to grow its online systems.
“Our digital presence is better,” Bickel said.
When it comes to its services, United Way had to take a closer look at the family challenges of COVID — whether through the challenges of adapting to distance learning and working or from the economic pressures.
Since merging it has started a few campaigns, most notable of which are Read United and Fill It Up.
Read United, which opened registration digitally in March, is in its fifth year as an area program. It takes place each fall and spring and is an effort to help encourage reading with local youth.
Volunteers are paired with elementary school classrooms to read books and talk about their experiences for four weeks. Bickel noted that this year, due to COVID, the program takes place over Zoom.
Bickel said he is pleased that the program has been able to be added to Whitley County, thanks to the support of local schools like Whitley County Consolidated.
“It’s great how quick these connections have gotten made,” he said.
Also started in March was Fill It Up. This United Way program takes a closer look at helping youth, particularly through some of the most difficult times.
In a partnership with Mission 25, this program provides kids that arrive at the shelter a box of supplies they can call their own. These boxes include a toothbrush, toothpaste, body wash, a book, a toy, some clothing and/or a blanket.
Volunteers and local businesses have already started to step up to make this program possible.
Donations and those interested in helping to fill these boxes can reach out to sign up and keep a steady stream of boxes available for youth in need in the community.
As for the future, Bickel said United Way will continue its mission of “creating positive change” particularly for local youth.
One of the next efforts the organization is taking is to develop relationships with organizations like the Bowen Center to help kids dealing with trauma.
“We are looking to ask if there are things we can do to figure out how to help them heal,” said Bickel.
Popular United Way programs are expected to return.
The annual Day of Caring is anticipated to take place in August. Bickel said many have also reached out asking about the Power of the Purse, which he hopes will take place in October.
These will remain on the calendar as long as COVID cases remain low.
“We want to make sure both can be done safely,” Bickel said.
In the end, the merger of both Whitley and Kosciusko counties has taken place in the hopes of strengthening and extending the reach of these programs.
“We authentically want the best for all our communities,” said Bickel, but added that this doesn’t mean there won’t be some changes. These changes, though, are only to make the United Way stronger than before.
“We didn’t go through these changes to do exactly the same things as before,” he said.
“Both groups have benefited from what has happened in the past and we want to make both better for the mission of United Way.”
