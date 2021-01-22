WHITLEY COUNTY — Whitley County residents can send a Valentine that could save a life. How? With Valentines for Life, a special program through the Community Foundation of Whitley County. Order $5 Valentines for the special people in your life, and at the same time provide free mammograms to women in need.
The Whitley County Giving Circle for Women’s Health, a component fund of the Community Foundation of Whitley County, offers Valentines for Life each year to raise funds for local women who need this critical cancer screening.
The key to surviving breast cancer is early diagnosis and mammograms are the best tools for early detection. This knowledge led Giving Circle members to start the Valentines for Life program in 2003. Women who may be uninsured or lack insurance to cover the cost of the life-saving screening receive certificates for free mammograms as part of a partnership with Parkview Whitley Hospital.
“The Valentines cost just $5 per person and the Foundation handles the printing, mailing and personalization of the cards,” said September McConnell, executive director of the Foundation. “It is inexpensive and simple, yet it can provide a life-saving exam for a woman.”
All cards include a special message, plus it lets the recipient know a donation was made to the mammogram program in their honor. “Each year we send hundreds of Valentines across the United States and some even go to Canada,” said McConnell. “What a great way to let someone know you are thinking of them, yet provide a critical service to women in our community.”
Valentines may be purchased online by visiting the Community Foundation’s website at www.cfwhitley.org/giving-circle/ or by requesting a Valentine for Life form from the Foundation. All proceeds benefit the mammogram program and are tax-deductible.
The deadline to submit your list of Valentine recipients is Friday, Feb. 5. In addition to selling the Valentines, individuals can also make donations directly to the program through the Foundation.
If you or someone you know is unable to afford a cancer screening mammogram or if you would like more in information, contact the Community Foundation at 260-244-5224 or email: carolwccf@gmail.com.
