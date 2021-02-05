If you want to sharpen your gardening skills and have an interest in sharing your knowledge with others, Purdue Extension has the ideal virtual program for you this spring.
Purdue Extension Master Gardeners, EMGs, receive training in horticulture to equip them to fulfill an educational role through volunteering in a variety of projects approved by their local EMG County Coordinator (Purdue Extension Educator). The requirements for Purdue EMG certification include acceptance into the training through an application and screening process, payment of registration fee, completion of the EMG Basic Training which includes passing the open-book final exam with a score of 70% or higher, and contributing at least 40 hours of volunteer service approved by the local EMG County Coordinator within two years. Purdue Extension Master Gardeners are also required to complete at least 12 volunteer and six continuing education hours every year in order to stay active.
For Spring 2021, there will be a statewide Virtual Purdue EMG Basic Training from March 3–June 2 (with completion of final exam after June 2). Many counties have come together to offer this program which includes a local county connection hour. The statewide live webinars will be held on Wednesdays, from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.
Here in Whitley County (along with folks from Allen, Steuben, LaGrange and Noble Counties), the local county connection hour will be the next day (Thursdays) from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. each week. This will be offered via virtual connection through a link you will receive.
Applications for the spring Basic Training are due by Feb. 12. For more information about the training, visit: https://extension.purdue.edu/Whitley/article/1926 and look at “Upcoming Events.”
If you would like to wait for an in-person training, Noble and Whitley Counties are tentatively planning a fall training to begin after Labor Day. If you would like to be put on the prospect list for this class, please contact the Extension office in either Whitley County 260-244-7615, or Noble County 260-636-2111. More details should be available by mid-July.
