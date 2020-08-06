CHURUBUSCO — A new enterprise in Churubusco is looking to meet customers’ wood furniture needs, or, perhaps, even outfit their homes with decorative wood interiors and beautification.
Vision WoodWerx, a relatively new company in the small Whitley County community, has opened a local showroom to display its wood furniture and fixtures, while also continuing to work to outfit new homes with wooden trim, interior displays and decoration.
Ben Lovell, senior business developer for the firm, said keeping the company in Churubusco was a priority for its founders.
“Most of us are from ‘Busco,” Lovell said, “we all live in Churubusco and the surrounding area. So we care about the community, we live in the community.
“We want this to be a fixture where people come and see us and spend time with us, because we’re the local option. We want to have conversations with local people and give them exactly what they’re looking for.”
The genesis of the company actually came from its CEO Wayne Gibson, who was helping build new homes for his children and was tackling a lot of the woodworking labor done in those homes himself.
“Our CEO wanted to do a word-working business,” Lovell said. “And at the same time, he was building houses for his children and a lot of the woodworking in those houses was done by him.
“So when that finished up about the end of last year, he found a new direction. He wanted to take the company in two wings: A storefront selling furniture and a company selling trim and wood interiors in homes.”
Gibson is from the Churubusco area and attended Central Noble High School in Albion. Churubusco locals most likely know him as the long-time owner of Pro Systems Automation.
Gibson wanted the aim of the new, six-employee company to be two-fold, Lovell explained.
“We do two different things,” he said. “We sell solid wood furniture, mostly made of logs, and we also do interior design, trim, cabinets, doors, barn doors — anything that involves wood.”
Lovell noted that his firm can custom-build just about anything, from dressers, side tables and entry tables, to chairs, stools and love seats — almost all made from logs.
“We used primarily poplar wood and cedar logs,” he explained, “but it’s really up to the customer. If they say, ‘we want this in oak,’ we can do it in oak.”
The company’s mission statement explains the firm seeks to build old-world quality items in a modern environment.
“Our goal is to leverage hand-crafted principles with modern technology,” the statement says, “separating ourselves by providing lasting, value-priced furniture that makes a difference for our suppliers, employees and customers.
“That’s continuing on our mission to ‘do the right thing.’ “
Lovell said his company’s products speak for themselves.
“We make wood furniture that speaks for itself,” Lovell said. “Our stuff will last 30 years, and we can do custom work, as well.
“If someone calls as says, ‘I want a barn-door bed,’ we can do that stuff. They can just tell us and we’ll do it.”
“We’re all about customization and durability,” Lovell said. “And we’re going to treat you like family.
He added that while Vision WordWerx ultimately hopes to make money, they still want to keep their customers as a top priority.
“We going to try to be different than just being about the bottom line.
“Obviously, we want to make a profit, but we’re really all about the customer.”
You can find out more about the new company by visiting their website, at www.visionwoodwerxllc.com
