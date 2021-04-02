SOUTH WHITLEY — A Whitko High School student has been named one of the top artists in the nation.
Morgan Dyck earned a National GOLD Medal in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards of 2020.
She has been identified by panels of creative professionals as the most talented young artists and writers in the nation.
This year, more than 80,000 students submitted nearly 230,000 works of art and writing. Only 2,000 works received a National Medal, which places Dyck within the top 1% of all submissions.
Dyck’s colored pencil piece, “Peaking at the Pandemic” will be published in the Online Galleries at artandwriting.org in June.
Her name will also be listed in the Yearbook 2021, a companion publication to The Best Teen Art and The Best Teen Writing anthologies which feature a selection of work by National Medalists.
“Winning a national award is an impressive acknowledgement to our art program and reflects our students pursuit for excellence,” said Whitko Art teacher, Daniel Malicki.
The Whitko High School Art Department has won 44 National Awards to date.
Earlier in the year, Whitko Jr./Sr. High School students continued their tradition of success, winning 11 Scholastic Awards; five Gold Keys (National Finalist), one Silver Key and 10 Honorable Mentions (Outstanding Regional Awards).
For highlights, Dyck received three scholastic art awards total; one gold key and two Honorable Mentions. The five gold key winners’ art pieces will now proceed to National Adjudication in New York City.
