WHITLEY COUNTY — Since its inception, the Whitley County 4-H Fair has been a family-friendly event that has brought residents of all ages together. It is a free event that offers free parking each year, something that sets it apart from many fairs throughout the state.
The 4-H program’s motto is “To Make the Best Better.” It strives to teach members through its different programs all while encouraging them to reach new heights, stretch their abilities and achieve a higher potential. With that said, the fair itself is an important part of this program, where members show what they have learned and the hard work they have completed over the past year.
This year’s fair begins on Friday, July 16, and will conclude on Friday, July 23. It will see the return of many favorite events such as the animal exhibition shows, entertainment in the grandstands each evening, some education programs, the ever-popular fair ice cream and more. This will be a welcome sight after the many changes that COVID-19 required last year.
“After the difficult year everyone has faced, it is exciting to be bringing back a little of what normal looked like before the pandemic hit and the 2021 Whitley County 4-H Fair will do just that,” read a recent press release from the Purdue Extension office.
This year’s fair will also see some changes though as it adds a day for a whole new event — the Mini 4-H Mentor Exhibition Showcase.
It will predominantly take place in the Show Barn on Thursday, July 22 starting at 9 a.m. and will have 65 participants in its inaugural event.
“This new program was established with the goals to highlight the work of the Mini 4-H and 4-H youth of Whitley County,” cited the release. “This event allows Mini 4-Her’s to celebrate their accomplishments with their Mini 4-H mentor showing what they have learned about their particular animal species in terms of taking care of their animal, proper show etiquette and the proper showing attire.”
With the help and animals provided by their mentor, these Mini 4-H’ers will take a turn around the barn while demonstrating the showmanship skills they have learned. It will start with the exhibition of Horse and Pony which will be located in the Horse Arena. It will be followed by the exhibitors for Beef, Dairy, Dairy Steer/Feeder Calf, Goat, Sheep, Rabbit, Poultry and Swine, which will all take place in the Show Barn.
These young representatives are part of the nearly 800 4-H members who will be exhibiting their projects at this year’s event. To learn more, visit http://whitleycounty4-h.com/ and stay up-to-date with goings on during fair week by following the Whitley County 4-H Fair on Facebook.
FAIR SCHEDULE
Friday, July 16
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Poultry Show (Small Animal Barn)
8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Dairy Show (More Farm Store Show Barn)
12 p.m.-3 p.m.: 4-H Foods Auction (4-H Center)
12 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Sheep Show (Show Barn)
3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Meat Goat Show (Show Barn)
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Dinner Served on the Hill (4-H Center)
6:30 p.m.: Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull (Small Show Arena)
7:30 p.m.: Tough Truck Contest (Grandstand)
Saturday, July 17
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Swine Show (Show Barn)
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Rabbit Show (Small Animal Arena)
9 a.m.: Horse and Pony English Show (Horse Arena)
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Dinner Served on the Hill (4-H Center)
6 p.m.: Parade
7 p.m.: Demolition Derby (Grandstand)
Sunday, July 18
8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Worship Service (Show Barn)
10 a.m.: Horse and Pony Western Show (Horse Arena)
10 a.m.: Tractor Rodeo (Grandstand)
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Poultry Show (Small Show Arena)
11 a.m.: Pork Chop Dinner (4-H Center)
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Beef Show (Show Barn)
11:30 a.m.: Tractor Parade
12 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Antique Tractor Pull
1 p.m.: Auction of Whitley County Barn Paintings (Ag Museum)
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Youth Homemade Ice Cream Contest (Ag Museum Porch)
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Dinner Served on the Hill (4-H Center)
5 p.m.: Truck and Tractor Pull (Grandstand)
6 p.m.: Basket Class (4-H Center)
6 p.m.: Parade of Champions and 10-year Member Recognition (Show Barn)
7:30 p.m.: Fashion Revue (Show Barn)
Monday, July 19
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:Dairy Goat Show (Show Barn)
10 a.m.: Horse and Pony Walk/Trot Contesting (Horse Arena)
4 p.m.: Horse and Pony Contesting (Horse Arena)
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Dinner Served on the Hill (4-H Center)
6 p.m.: Beef Fitting Contest (Show Barn)
7 p.m.: The Band Cheyenne (Grandstand)
Tuesday, July 20
8 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Dairy Steer Feeder Calf Show (Show Barn)
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Master Gardeners Programs (Ag Museum)
1 p.m.: Alan Boggs (Myths, Mistakes and Musings)
2 p.m.: Duane Hanssen (Woodlands Veggie Gardens)
3 p.m.: Rachel Alexander (Giving Gardens of Indiana)
3 p.m. to 5 p.m.:Goat Olympics (Small Arena)
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Dinner Served on the Hill (4-H Center)
6 p.m.: Mini 4-H Extravaganza (Grandstand)
7 p.m.: Funniest Videos “Around the Farm and More” (Ag Museum)
7 p.m.: Tough Track Contest (Grandstand)
8 p.m.: Farmer Olympics (Grandstand)
Wednesday, July 21
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Dairy Steer Show (Show Barn)
1 p.m.: Scavenger Hunt (Gazebo)
3 p.m.: Horse and Pony Fun Show (Horse Arena)
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Dinner Served on the Hill (4-H Center)
6 p.m.:Basket Class (4-H Center)
7:30 p.m.: Powder Puff and Pre-Run Derby (Grandstand)
Thursday, July 22
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Mini 4-H Mentor Exhibition Showcase (Show Barn)
1 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Supreme Showman Contest (Show Barn)
Friday, July 23
10 a.m.: Livestock Auction (Show Barn)
