COLUMBIA CITY — A group of local residents turned out at the Whitley County Courthouse last week to support local law enforcement in an event hosted by Whitley County Commissioner-elect Theresa Green.
“We have some of the best people out there keeping us safe, putting their lives on the line,” Green said. “I just wanted to say thank-you. I pledge with everything I have that I will make sure our men and women in blue will have all the tools and resources they need to do their job and keep themselves and our community safe.”
Green, along with other local politicians, addressed the crowd that was decorated with Thin Blue Line flags and signs supporting law enforcement.
State Rep. Chris Judy and State Sen. Andy Zay spoke.
“The demonizing of law enforcement is outrageous,” Zay said. “We live in a society where some are asking the government to defend us from everything. Is it possible that maybe it’s time for us to defend our community and its public servants?”
Thor Hodges, a Whitley County councilman, 30-year law enforcement officer in Whitley County and former Columbia City councilman, shared his perspective.
“I was excited when I heard about this event and the chance to speak, because our young officers that will be out there protecting us for the next 20-30 years need to understand that we’re behind them,” Hodges said. “It’s easy for me to tell them that I’m behind them as I prepare to go onto my next challenge in life and step away from the Columbia City Police Department, but they need to feel it.”
Hodges says there has been many times over the years that he’s felt the support of the community.
“It’s a job I’ve wanted to do since I was seven. I grew up dreaming about it — and there’s people in this crowd who have put their hand on my shoulder right at the right time and told me, ‘Hey, thanks, I appreciate you.’ Something that simple goes a long way and helps us get through some of those tough times.
“It’s not about backing the blue, its about community and appreciating and respecting everyone in the community. It really does my heart good to see you all out here tonight. It means a lot. I’ll keep doing my part until its time for me to do something else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.