WHITLEY COUNTY — A Whitley County judge was one of only four National Guardsmen in the entire country to nab a spot in a Guard training program aimed at teaching him the ropes of being a military judge.
Whitley County Superior Court Judge Douglas Fahl, a Lt. Col. in the National Guard, recently was appointed as the 38th Combat Aviation Brigade’s judge advocate in the Indiana National Guard after completing a training program in Charlottesville, Virginia.
“It was a surprise,” said Fahl, age 53. “I felt like I had a strong resume, but I’m just a kid from a small town in Indiana. I didn’t think I would be selected, but I was pleasantly surprised when I was.”
Fahl and the other 47 students — culled from all branches of the U.S. military — traveled to the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., where the JAG, Judge Advocate General, school is located.
Put up in a hotel there, the students underwent intensive military law training.
“It’s like a semester of criminal law packed into two weeks,” Fahl said. “The JAG School bills it as its most challenging course.”
Fahl said it was similar to his graduate coursework.
“I felt like I was in law school all over again,” he noted. “In fact, it was so stressful sometimes, on the suggestion of my wife, I played Yanni music in my room to help me de-stress and study — and it did help.”
Once that phase was complete, the students moved to a mock courtroom learning arena.
“Then you move to the school, where you have a chief trial judge for each branch of the military,” Fahl said.
Student judges presided over simulated court rooms and were graded by school instructors on several factors, including their preparation for hearings, their rulings on courtroom motions made by attorneys, their ability to rule the courtroom effectively, and their courtroom demeanor.
Student judges are also put through an exercise of how to properly accept guilty pleas from a defendant, Fahl said, a process that is slightly more complicated than in civilian court.
Fahl will now hear cases from the National Guard, such as disrespect to a Commanding Officer, Absent Without Leave (AWOL), and occasionally sexual harassment crimes, an offense the military has taken an increasingly staunch stand against in the last few years.
“We hear some cases that don’t fall under state law,” he said, “But some cases that are criminal in the military would be civil cases in civilian life.”
Fahl, who grew up in Columbia City and attended Columbia City High School – graduating in 1985 – has spent some of his time serving overseas after having joined the National Guard in 1990, including service in Iraq in 2008 and at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba in 2016.
He attended Indiana University for his undergraduate degree, then law school at Valparaiso University, graduating in 1996. He was first elected as a judge in 2010 and took his first seat on the bench on Jan. 1, 2011.
Fahl’s work in Whitley County was one of the reasons he was selected for the program, guard officials note.
He started the county’s Veterans Treatment Court Program, which assigns military-knowledgeable justices to cases involving veterans. Rather than having a random judge, Veteran Treatment Court judges have a more thorough understanding of the issues vets face, including substance addictions, post-traumatic stress disorders, traumatic brain injuries, and military sexual trauma.
Guard officials believe Fahl will tackle his new job with aplomb.
“The soldiers and airmen of the National Guard serve selflessly defending our freedoms on the other side of the planet, and protecting our families, property and communities here at home,” said Brig. Gen. Bobby L. Christine, National Guard adviser to the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. “Such servants in our nation’s oldest fighting force deserve the best and most modern system of justice. Lt. Col. Doug Fahl’s selection to serve as military judge for the state of Indiana is proof positive that the rights of those who defend America will be safeguarded. No finer selection for judge could be made. The leadership of the Indiana National Guard is to be commended.”
The Indiana National Guard’s adjutant general agreed.
“Lt. Col. Doug Fahl is the perfect candidate to be our state’s first military judge,” said Dale Lyles, the Indiana National Guard’s adjutant general.
“His ethics, morals and professionalism made him the clear choice to lead the way for this new position within our force. We are so proud of how well he represented his fellow Indiana Guardsmen at the invitation-only military judge course (JAG School). His presence and certification help streamline our UCMJ process and once again puts Indiana ahead of the curve in the National Guard.”
Fahl said he still can hardly believe it’s even real.
“I honestly feel like the Junior Varsity guy that got put on the All-Star team,” Fahl said with a chuckle.
