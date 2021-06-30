COLUMBIA CITY — A Whitley County Health Fair will be hosted Saturday, July 10, at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 E. North St., across from the Dairy Queen. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A number of health screenings, including blood pressure checks and finger-stick glucose testing, will be offered at no charge. No fasting is required.
This health fair is funded in part by a grant from the Community Foundation of Whitley County.
