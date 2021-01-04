COLUMBIA CITY — From the lawns to the rooftops, homes across Columbia City were sparkling this Christmas season — making the task of selecting winners of the annual Columbia City Community Christmas Decorating Contest a little more complicated.
Last month, Columbia City Councilwoman Jennifer Romano officially announced the winners of the 28th annual Columbia City Community Christmas Decorating Contest. Judges looked for creativity and an abundance of Christmas spirit when selecting this year’s winners. The 2020 winners include:
Overall Winner — 333 N. Main St. — decorated in honor of their late grandfather, a past winner, who died in September.
Northwest — 704 Hill Drive
Southwest — 127 N. Wildthorne Court
Northeast — 153 E. Columbia Parkway
Southeast — 280 S. Eagle Glen Trail
“This year, by far, was one of our most challenging years yet,” Romano said. “I’ve been involved in judging for the past five years and this year we saw more homes participating than we ever have which was really exciting. It took us a little longer to judge this year due to the shear volume of participants.”
For the first time this year, Romano requested nominations from the community as well. 2020 nominees included:
- 7 Jeffrey Drive
- 214 W. Bridge Bay Court
- 595 S. Douglas Avenue
- 153 E. Columbia Parkway
- 333 N. Main Street
- 601 W. Columbia Parkway
The winners received a letter from the city and a prize.
“Thank you to every person who participated,” Romano said. “The lights and decorations around the community are bringing smiles to the faces of so many people, adding some brightness and cheer to an otherwise tense year. For those decorating for the first time this year, I hope you’ll participate again next year.”
