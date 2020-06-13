One year ago
Churubusco Elementary School’s archery team qualified for the state competition for the second year in a row, along with junior Kaitlyn Shull. The teams were coached by Toby Rice, Scott Royer and Susan Merman.
Parkview Whitley Hospital was recognized as one of the nation’s top hospitals, receiving the Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals award.
Local officials were continuing to advocate for updates to U.S. 30 to promote safety and alleviate traffic problems.
Churubusco students won 22 Scholastic Art awards — the most the school had ever won.
Five years ago
Smith Township volunteer firefighters accumulated 6,000 hours of unpaid service to the community in 2014.
Bob and Mary Jo Skinner celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at the Essenhaus in Middlebury.
Columbia City’s Brett Roberts, Churubusco’s Valerie Pope and Whitko’s Zach Baughman received the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Awards in Whitley County.
20 years ago
Longtime Churubusco businessman David Barnhart, 91, died. Barnhart’s Drug Store was a common shop for Churubusco residents for more than four decades.
Several Churubusco Elementary School sixth-grade students were the recipients of the Respect Flag awards — Mark Wolfe, Heather Tipscord, Michael Hinrichs, David Lough, Christy Gibson, Jenna Bonar, Ashley Kreager, Ryan Geiger, Adam Randolph and Jacob Hardesty.
Heather Creech, a sixth grader at Churubusco, earned second place in a “Celebration of Diversity” contest sponsored by the U.S. Postal Service. She was awarded a $150 savings bond.
Whitley Memorial Hospital’s Wound/Ostomy Clinic was providing local access to products and expertise needed to care for those patients.
Erin Conn, of Churubusco, was named co-supervisor of the Ward foundry melt department at Ward Corporation in Churubusco.
Rebecca Moses, of Churubusco, was named to the Dean’s List at Anderson University.
50 years ago
Morris Hackworth’s aviation class at Churubusco High School, which had 18 students, were filmed to be featured in a documentary about aviation classes in small schools. Churubusco’s enrollment was 400 at the time. The school had a flight trainer, a machine that simulated flight conditions. The school acquired the machine from Noblesville High School, another of Indiana’s seven schools with an aviation class.
The Smith-Green School Board adopted its calendar for the 1970-71 school year, which included a five-day spring break — for the first time.
Five new directors of Rotary in Churubusco were elected, including Norman Buschman, Leonard Koeller, Robert Wilfong, Gary Wright and James Kirtley.
Shelton’s IGA was selling Sunshine Krispy Crackers for 39 cents a pound, red grapes for 29 cents a pound, four packages of Jello for $1, Chips Ahoy cookie packages for 53 cents and pork steak for 59 cents a pound.
