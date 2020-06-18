One year ago
Whitley County 4-H raised $14,000 to put toward a handicapped ramp at the fairgrounds through its street sign benefit auction, in which people purchased the naming rights for the “streets” within the fairgrounds.
Churubusco’s Rotary Club brought in more than $27,000 at its annual auction.
Whitley County’s 4-H program was one of the fastest growing in the state with 811 4-H members in 2018, up 42 from the previous year.
Five years ago
The Top 10 seniors at Churubusco Jr./Sr. High School were honored — Kennedy Sade, Madison Bieber, Valerie Pope, Kaley Scott, Peyton Brandt, Lyle McParlan, Devon Zeigler, Alex Turnbow, Blake Gross and Brittney Shambaugh.
Smith-Green Community School’s Board of Trustees unanimously supported a proposal that would end mandatory ISTEP testing. A large group of Indiana school superintendents contended that the ISTEP testing was plagued with problems.
Churubusco’s Blake Gross and Paul Forman were named All-Conference in the Northeast Corner Conference for boys basketball.
20 years ago
Whitley County made some changes to the county’s snow ordinance. According to Dan Dahms, Whitley County Emergency Management director, the county would remain on an “all-or-none” system where the county would either declare a snow emergency or it wouldn’t, rather than something in-between.
Churubusco High School was one of the top ranked schools for ISTEP testing results, coming in at number 24 out of 380 schools.
A former Churubusco resident was named region finalist for Technology Teacher of the Year. Shannon McCoy was a second-grade teacher at Jenks Southeast Elementary in Tulsa, Oklahoma and was one of only four finalists in the nation for the program. She said she integrated technology into her classroom, including using a website, multi-media reports with buttons for sounds and movies and digital cameras and scanners for reports.
Approximately 1,000 workers were needed in northeast Indiana for the 2000 U.S. Census.
The Churubusco Elementary PTA was hosting a benefit pizza party for the Doretha Straw Fund. Straw was a CES crossing guard for six years and was killed while stopping traffic to help children across the street at the intersection of SR 205 and Short Street.
Whitley County Junior Miss Sarah Eber, daughter of Michael and Patricia Eber, of Columbia City, was named one of 10 finalists at the Indiana Junior Miss Program in Frankfort.
The Lighthouse Shelter in Columbia City celebrated the opening of a new homeless shelter. The shelter was housed in an older home on Chauncey Street and already had several residents. It was owned by the Columbia City United Methodist Church. The shelter was the brainchild of two Columbia City women — Grace Lotter and Jennifer Aumsbaugh.
Whitley County was awarded $2,467 in federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, used to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
50 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. Roger Nestel would be installed as Worthy Patron and Worthy Matron of Churubusco Order of Eastern Star. Other officers to be installed were Leona Gross, associate matron; Bob Gross, associate patron; Isabelle Allman, secretary; Dorothy Hickman, treasurer; Sherelle Woll, conductress; Leonard Hazen, chaplain; and Mina Isay, marshal.
Smith-Green Community Schools set the opening day of school for the 1970-1971 school year for Sept. 1.
The Whitley County 4-H program had added several new projects in the previous 10 years, including photography, food-nutrition, bicycle, horse, veterinary science, home management, consumer education and commodity marketing.
Churubusco Super Dollar was selling three packages of cream cheese for $1, VO5 shampoo for 99 cents, liquid detergent for 19 cents, printed towels for 19 cents, a pint jar of sweet pickles for 39 cents, four Pillsbury cake mixes for $1 and a one-pound package of strawberries for 39 cents.
New officers of the Busco Turtle TOPS were installed: Marilyn Gay, leader; Kay Mort, secretary; Diane Denihan, weight recorder.
In the classifieds section, a 12-foot-by-60-foot mobile home was being sold for $6,500.
