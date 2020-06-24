One year ago
Churubusco pole vaulter Sam Wood won the indoor state track meet at Bloomington.
The Whitley County Health Department brought in a new tool to address community health needs — a health educator — a position that was filled by Carlie LaRue.
Adlock Farms was named a River Friendly Farmer by the Whitley County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Five years ago
The annual Churubusco Rotary Auction had more than 100 buyers purchase about $18,000 of items. The money would be used for local scholarships.
PNC Bank donated $6,000 to the Churubusco Child Care Center as part of the company’s “Grow Up Great” program.
The Churubusco Turtle Days Association began its Great American Turtle Hunt, with clues posted weekly in the Churubusco News.
In accordance with the town’s ADA Transition Plan, town and park officials planned to begin raising funds to help build a new ADA-accessible playground in the Churubusco Park.
Lyndsey Brommer, a senior at Columbia City High School, was named the Whitley County Community Foundation’s Lilly Endowment Scholar. Other finalists included Brett Roberts, of Columbia City; Madison Bieber, of Churubusco; and Cole Bechtold, of South Whitley.
20 years ago
Whitley Memorial Hospital was hosting Emergency Medical Technician courses. Participants needed to be 18 years of age or older and needed to have a current American Heart Association CPR certification. The cost, including textbooks, was $375.
Smith-Green Community Schools held its commencement on a new date, moving it from May to June due to snow closings.
The following Churubusco Elementary School students were the regional and alternate winners at the school’s Science Fair: Shawn Kelley, Alex McDowell, Cameron Gross, Wade Oler, Andy Schemm, Courtney Brumbaugh, Taylor Oler, Nicholas Shively and Samantha Fry.
The Community Foundation of Whitley County was seeking applications for its fifth annual Heart of Gold Awards.
Plans were in the works for a new farmer’s market in Whitley County, with an organizational meeting at the Farm Bureau.
Todd Fleetwood, of Churubusco, was named to the Dean’s List at Indiana Institute of Technology.
50 years ago
Columbia City High School played host for the Whitley County Spelling Bee, which included 10 schools — Green Center, Churubusco, Marshall Memorial, Mary Raber, Columbia Township, Coesse, Thorncreek Center, Jefferson Center, Etna-Troy and Washington Center. Duane Wilson, principal of Churubusco Elementary was judge and George Eickhoff, former Columbia City teacher, pronounced the words.
Richard (Booney) Feist was the new owner of Houts Color Center at Five Points, Fort Wayne. He formerly operated Booney’s Service Station and planned to operate a service station in conjunction with the paint store.
Whitley County’s certified tax rates were lower, with Columbia City seeing the biggest decrease, $2.96, down from $10.44. Churubusco’s rate was $7.65 and Columbia Township’s was lowest at $4.63.
Bangs store was selling flower and vegetable seeds, 12 peat moss pots for 39 cents, a two-pack of plastic drapes for $1, sweatshirts for $2.98 and windbreakers for $6.98.
John Whiteleather was running for the position of Whitley County Prosecutor.
