One year ago
The Whitley County Plan Commission killed a rezoning request for a proposed rehab facility near the Churubusco town limits, called, “Allendale.”
Churubusco High School won the Northeast Corner Conference weightlifting competition at Lakeland High School.
Josiah Bell and Brett Cretsinger, Churubusco Elementary School students, advanced to the regional competition for the science fair.
The town of Churubusco turned down a contract with the Regional Sewer District after much discussion.
Five years ago
Local educators did not hold back in letting legislators know their views on the educational brouhaha in Indianapolis at a legislative forum held in Columbia City. More than 70 people attended the forum sponsored by the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce — State Sen. Amanda Banks and State Rep. Christopher Judy.
The town of Churubusco was approved for a Safe Routes to School grant, which would add sidewalks on Windsor Drive from SR 205 to West Street, on the south side of Mill and Douglas streets.
U.S. 30’s increasing volume was the focus of a state study. More than 18,000 vehicles per day were passing through Whitley County via U.S. 30, and if trends continued, it was expected that traffic levels would reach 81,050 cars per day by 2035.
Churubusco’s boys basketball team was having an outstanding season, winning the NECC conference tournament and regular season and was ranked ninth in the Class 2A poll. The Eagles’ 21-3 record broke the school record of 20-3, which was set in 1950.
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department wanted some new wheels — 12 to be exact. Sheriff Marc Gatton asked the Commissioners and County Council to approve the $80,000 budged funds he needed to purchase three new vehicles.
Churubusco’s New Era show choir was crowned Grand Champion at the Franklin Central Hoosier Show Choir Classic in Indianapolis.
15 years ago
Whitley County held its regional spelling bee with Christopher Auer, 8th grade, Indian Springs Middle School, and Calla Ramey, 7th grade, Whitko Middle School, as winners. Finalists included Stuart Hilsmier, Churubusco; Kara Jackson, Coesse Elementary; Ryan Mey, Churubusco Middle School, Jory Morse, Mary Raber Elementary; Michaela Thomas, Little Turtle; and Nathan Wilz, Northern Heights.
20 years ago
Churubusco firefighters helped battle a blaze in downtown Albion in February. The fire gutted six apartments before firemen got it under control. No one was injured in the blaze.
U.S. Republican Mark Souder announced his nominations for admission to the U.S. Air Force Academy, Naval Academy, Miliary Academy and Merchant Marine Academy, which included Michael Macino of Churubusco and Kathleen Stroup of Columbia City High School.
Dena Fritz and Scott Jacquay announced their engagement to be married.
Jeanette Brown, of Columbia City, was named by the Indiana Historical Society and the Indiana Historical Bureau as the new Whitley County Historian. Brown was a retired social worker and a 60-year resident of Whitley County. She organized the Genealogical Scoiety of Whitley County, resurveyed the Whitley County cemeteries, and researched and indexed Whitley County marriage applications. She replaces the retiring Robert Cassell, who held the position since 1995.
Jenna Fairchild, Jason Geiger and Kristen Harvey were named to the Dean’s List at Manchester College.
National City Bank in Churubusco was hosting a community open house with refreshments and door prizes.
25 years ago
O.J. Simpson’s trial and the death of his ex-wife, Nicole, focused attention on an area that affected nearly every town and city in America, including Whitley County — domestic violence. Whitley County decided to get tough with offenders, forming a Whitley County task force.
Churubusco’s town budget topped $900,000, including $4,225 for law enforcement, $44,873 for parks and recreation and $321,530 in the general fund.
A grand opening was held for the new Bob Evans Restaurant in Columbia City with General Manager Brad Graham and Mayor Jim Teghtmeyer. Bruce Shanabarger, of Churubusco, was first assistant manager.
Michael and Deborah Waggoner celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.
Travis McConnell was winner of the Churubusco Spelling Bee.
50 years ago
Local schools received their share of the basketball sectional receipts — $1,117.49 for Churubusco, $1,978.63 for Columbia City, and $1,035.36 for South Whitley.
H&B Drugs was selling Head and Shoulders for 63 cents per container, Vicks cough syrup for 69 cents a container, Crest toothpaste for 74 cents and a “special Kodak outfit” with an “instamatic” camera, electric eye focus, color film and carrying case for $25.50.
Hairpieces were expected to have $700 million in sales in 1970, with an estimated 75-80% of all women in the larger cities with at least one hairpiece.
