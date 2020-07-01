One year ago
Smith-Green Community Schools created an assistant principal position at Churubusco Elementary School.
Road improvements were on the way in Whitley County as the state announced $1.3 million in grants to Whitley County agencies through the Next Level Roads: Community Crossings initiative.
Churubusco’s girls and Columbia City’s boys won the county track meet, held in Churubusco.
The town of Churubusco’s utility and clerk’s offices moved to Line Street to provide more space for employees and a more convenient location for residents who utilize their services.
Five years ago
Whitley County Highway Director Michael Barton had a plan to fix the county’s roads that were falling apart, including Anderson, Whitley, Airport, Old Trail and Cider Mill roads, as well as 500E, 450E, 900S, 450N, 450W, 650W and 550 E — all within the county’s $3 million budget.
Churubusco High School’s Fine Arts Department was presenting the musical, “Annie.”
Kara Mawhorter, daughter of Michael and Rita of Columbia City, was named the outstanding student clinical in Speech Language Patholoty at Purdue University. She was in her final year of her Master’s degree.
Smith-Green Community Schools planned a public hearing to hear objections, support and discussion about making improvements and proposed renovations to the schools. The schools proposed $2 million in renovations to the elementary and junior-senior high school, such as technology improvements, repairs, new equipment and building improvements.
Rhoades Automotive was named the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month.
Churubusco’s boys track team won the Whitley County meet over rivals Whitko and Columbia City.
20 years ago
Habitat for Humanity made a plan to build a home in Churubusco, and was looking for volunteers for the project.
Passages Inc., was holding a raffle for a $999 travel gift certificate from Odyssey Travel. The cost of the tickets were $10 each.
Students at Churubusco Elementary School raised $9,157 for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Brandon Pippenger won the PTA Literacy Award at Churubusco Elementary School’s Learning Fair.
The American Cancer Sociey of Whitley County held Daffodil Days in the spring as a fundraiser. The cost was $5 for a bunch of 10 flowers.
Three Churubusco High School students were top winners in the 2000 ISSMA music contest. Melissa Hoffman won a division 1 rating in piano and vocal solo. Abby Fuller won a division 2 rating vocal solo, and Alissa McDowell received a division 2 rating in piano and a division 1 rating in vocal solo.
Brad Bohnstedt, son of Ken and Karen Bohnstedt, received the Presidential Scholarship from Manchester College.
50 years ago
Leitch’s Market, a Churubusco business for 44 years, discontinued custom slaughtering in 1970 and planned to end locker services later in the year. New federal laws required more space and facilities than were available in the building, according to owner Devoyd Leitch.
The Churubusco American Legion Auxiliary picked Karen Salesman as a state delegate with Anna Riecke as alternate.
A new insurance office would open in Churubusco, sharing an office with attorney Marc Lansky. Penn Mutual Life Insurance company was run by Alan Cyr and Russell Stuart.
Schultz’s Conoco was selling a “Duz-All” slotted, stainless steel spatula for $1.86. The spatula was dubbed “a wonder for eggs, bacon, etc. Doubles as a strainer.”
Five Churubusco Elementary School winners were selected in a creative writing contest: JoAnn Wappes, David Zumbrun, Marsha Clark, Jeff Herron and Randy Stump. More than 300 works were submitted by students in grades 2-6 for judging by members of the teaching staff, according to Principal M. Duane Wilson.
Churubusco Woodworking Co. was holding a paint sale, with a gallon of latex flat paint for $5.45 a gallon, satin enamel paint for $7.45 a gallon, and vinyl paint for $3.88 a gallon. A set of rollers and trays were 79 cents, paint brushes were 39 cents and plastic drop cloths were two for 49 cents.
A Columbia City man was selected as having the best food service in Vietnam — Airman First Class Thomas G. Vanderford. He was a member of the 366th Tactical Fighter Wing and was selected as having the best food in a combat zone. He and the food service staff prepared 9,000 meals daily and was presented the award by the National Restaurant Association. He was a 1967 graduate of Columbia City High School.
U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Ralph Hess, son of James Hess, of Columbia City, was assigned to new duty in Japan at Fuchu Air Station.
Homer Mathias, 23-year manager of Whitley County Farm Bureau Co-operative Association Inc., announced his retirement and the organization’s board of directors named Richard Johnson as his replacement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.