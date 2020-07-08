One year ago
Roof repairs, new carpet and a resurfaced track were on the list of Smith-Green Community Schools’ long-term capital projects plan.
More than 50 Smith-Green Community Schools staff members participated in a “walk-in,” showing solidarity in a statement — teachers and school districts needed more state funding.
Churubusco High School’s top 10 students were: Breanna Baughman, Alexander Bertrand, Rebekah Huelsenbeck, Nathaniel Keener, Brooklynn Kelley, Jada Kirkpatrick, Brooke Nondorf, Katie Shambaugh, Parker Sturtz and Jamie Zeigler.
Columbia City’s boys golf team won the county golf match, hosted by Whitko at Sycamore Golf Club in North Manchester.
Five years ago
A new not-for-profit organization that would focus on Churubusco’s youth was formed by a local couple. All three Town Council members gave the new organization a thumbs up to the Churubusco Youth Foundation, the brain-child of Miles and Tarah Wilson.
Ceruti’s Catering announced that it would open in Columbia City at the Eagle Nest Event Center in Eagle Glen.
Jim and Pat Alspaugh, Duaine and Bette Scribner, and James and Gloria Maggart all celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
More Farm Store was named the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month.
Churubusco High School’s Destination Imagination team was named state champions. The team included Alex King, Jessica Norden, Cole Lybarger, Sierra Long, Robbie Burita, Abby Standord and coach Nikki King.
A new economic development leader took the reins of the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation — Jon Myers.
Churubusco’s police department began wearing body cameras.
Former Churubsuco businessman Vern Setchell penned a conspiracy crime novel, “Fatal Serum,” under the pen name of Sam Black.
The Whitley County Community mourned the loss of young entrepreneur Lindsey Hively, who was named as one of the Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly’s 40 Under 40 as an influential business owner in 2013.
20 years ago
Several Churubusco students were winners in the Destination Imagination competition at Bunker Hill, including Adam Wyss, David Moses, Audrey Stauffer, Katie Hursey, Colin Ahlfeld, Matt Marr, Kurstyn Bankson, Ethan Bair, Alex Murphy, Michael Trump, Erica Holloway, Samantha Raber, Hilary Newman-Jacobs and coaches Jeremy Willson and Julie Leedy.
Evelyn McBride, age 90, was recognized for being a 78-year member of the Ari Chirch of God.
Churubusco’s eighth-grade girls basketball team was the Land of Lakes Conference Champion. Members of the team included Megan Daily, Tara Dice, Andrea Elliott, LaTesa Tillbury, Kristen Tartaglia, Erica Norris, Katie Ruckman, Heather Dice, Heather Meeks, Amanda Loehr, and coaches Dan Perry and Wayne Gibson.
50 years ago
There were four boys on Churubusco’s track team: Herb Gaff, Huey Hazen, Keith Targgart and Tom Blackburn.
A check for $100 was presented by the Theta Phi chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority to the special education program at Churubusco Elementary School.
Local students were enrolling in the new Regional Vocational Center, which was at the site of Fort Wayne’s Central High School, including Shirly Patton, Max Miller, David Resler and Scott Gordon.
Ball Furniture in Columbia City was selling walnut student desks for $25, decorator pillows for $1 each, a five-piece dinette set for $69, a Gibson refrigerator for $188, a night stand for $14, table lamps for $6, and a four-piece bedroom suite for $119.
Mr. and Mrs. Howard green were celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary.
The following students were winners of Churubusco Elementary School’s creative writing contest: Randy Stump, JoAnn Wappes, Marsha Clark, Jeff Herron and David Zumbrun.
