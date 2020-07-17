One year ago
Churubusco’s boys track team won its own invitational for the 12th straight time.
Smith-Green Community Schools renewed its contract with Superintendent Dan Hile by a unanimous vote for a salary of $91,000 per year.
According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the population in Whitley County was on the rise, with the county adding 297 residents in the most recent year and 784 over eight years for a total population of 34,074.
Leadership Whitley County celebrated the graduation of its 18th class, which included Oshion Alexander, Morgan Booker, Stephanie Bradbury, Nick Brewer, Rachel Creech, Ryan Devito, Kaitlin Frank, Todd Hathaway, Karen Hedrick, Margie Herron, Atalie Honker, Sara Hughes, Cari Juillerat, Sam Ladowski, Erin Marker, Cheryl Mertz, Sue Morse, Leslee Robinson, Rebecca Schmidt, Doug Sheckler, Jonathan South, Lauren South, Jeffrey Sparkman, Emily Studebaker, Jamie Swaidner, Andrew Thompson, Melanie Thornsberry and Shane Wilson.
Five years ago
Churubusco’s Rotary Club awarded $11,000 in scholarships to local students.
Churubusco head baseball coach Mark Grove earned his 500th win on the same day that the Eagles earned the Northeast Corner Conference tournament title.
Jason and Whitney Geiger announced the birth of a daughter, Evelynn Marie.
Anytime Fitness opened a center in Churubusco.
C&R Plating and Indiana Marine Products planned expansions and the addition of nearly 70 jobs.
Animal health officials announced that a strain of bird flu was detected in a backyard poultry flock in Whitley County. The virus led to the loss of more than 30 million chickens, turkeys and other birds in 13 states.
The Impact Center Food Pantry in Columbia City was serving more than 1,200 people each month.
Molly Blake played “little orphan Annie,” in the Churubusco High School musical.
Columbia City resident Jim Banks announced his run for U.S> Congress in the Third Congressional District.
The Churubusco Junior High Academic Super Bowl team of Tyra Fleming, Shelby Brown, Seth Tolin, Cody Crooks, Katie Shambaugh, Brooklynn Kelley, Collin Fair, Blake VanHouten, Hannah Crooks, Megan Young, Katie Burgess and Kayla Fleming placed first at an invitational at Hamilton.
Churubusco’s FFA wildlife team of Tate Allen, Zach VanEvery and Bryce Geiger competed at the state level.
20 years ago
Congressman Mark Souder was the guest speaker at the Republican breakfast, held at El Comedor Restaurant in Columbia City.
Live ammunition fueled a truck fire in Churubusco. The vehicle ignited, caught a shop towel on fire, then spread quickly when it caught 150 rounds of 6.5 mm ammo and a box of shotgun shells on fire.
David VanHorn attended the Taylor University Community School of the Arts Performance contest in the male solo category, scoring “#1 Outstanding” in the event.
Ron Smithson received two trophies in the Bench Press Classic — one for winning his age group competition, and the other for setting a new state record, lifting 315 pounds four times.
The Linvill Fitness Center planned to host an event to help overcome overeating, hosted by Ann Xeidenbach, a registered dietician with Parkview Behavioral Health.
50 years ago
Harriett Ross, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Ross, was named valedictorian of Churubusco High School’s class of 1970. Pamela McCoy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard McCoy, was salutatorian.
Members of the board of the Turtle Days Festival selected Gary Wright as chairman of the board, with Dick Conley as president, Duane Wilson as vice-president, Doris Martin as secretary and Marion Mayberry as treasurer.
H&B Drugs was selling Norwich 250’s aspirin for 48 cents, NP27 for athlete’s foot for 64 cents, candy hose for $1.19, NyQuil for $1.08 a bottle, Tri-Vi-Sol baby vitamin drops for $1.77 and a Kodak Instamatic camera for $37.55.
