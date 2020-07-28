One year ago
The Indiana Municipal Power Association planned a nearly $8 million investment in Columbia City for a solar panel park, which would be located on Opportunity Drive in the Armstrong Corporate Park.
Friends of Concord Cemetery were making progress — pulling weeds, cleaning headstones and marking graves after about 10 months of work at the site.
The town of Churubusco received a $5,000 grant from NIPSCO to help pay for a rain garden at the Churubusco schools location — a $20,000 project in total.
Churubusco's boys and girls cross country teams placed second in the Northeast Corner Conference meets.
Churubusco's History Center moved to a new location, 201 N. Main St., that offered a larger space to display items.
Five years ago
Churubusco’s boys track team won the Northeast Corner Conference title.
Richard “Dick” Conrow, owner of C&A Tool Engineering in Churubusco, received an honorary degree from Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne as someone wo played a significant role in his community.
The ribbon was cut on a new frozen yogurt shop in downtown Columbia City, yo2go, owned by Billy and Jenny Reffitt.
There was a grand opening for Bart’s BBQ Food Truck & Catering, owned by Bill and Christine Simpson.
Four Churubusco Elementary School students received perfect scores on their IREAD tests — Keaton Blessing, Henry Marqueling, Warner Ott and Kendon Roth.
The Ramble Inn in Churubusco closed for the final time.
Downtown Columbia City was disrupted after an individual made a phony phone call to police, telling them that he’d stabbed his girlfriend and was going to use a gun to “finish her off,” at a downtown business. Police evacuated the area and later found the building to be empty.
Churubusco Junior High’s Top 10 eighth graders were honored: Rachel Jacquay, Rebekah Huelsenbeck, Tyler Elliott, Tyra Fleming, Katelynn Shambaugh, Brooklynn Kelley, Jada Kirkpatrick, Blake VanHouten, Breanna Baughman and Blaire Foote.
