One year ago
The town of Churubusco celebrated a new mural downtown, painted on the side of 46 Graphics’ building, depicting a scene of a shifty-eyed Oscar, hiding under a clump of grass. The mural was designed and painted by 46 Graphics owner Bret Keister.
In honor of being a Tree City USA recipient for the past 25 years, Columbia City was rewarded with a tree by the Arbor Day Foundation. Columbia City resident Ken Lundquist had been president of the Tree Board for more than 10 years and helps lead the board’s activities.
Smith-Green Community Schools started the new school year with several new safety measures in place, thanks to a safety grant from the state, which allowed for an overhaul of the district’s camera system.
Five years ago
Madalyn Sade-Bartl, clerk-treasurer of Churubusco, was among 20 people named by the Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly as the winners of its 2015 Twenty Millenials Making a Difference awards. Bartl, 33, was serving her fourth year as clerk-treasurer, and was nominated by friend and colleague Jeremy McManama.
A county official’s recommendation to raze an unsafe structure on North Mulberry Street in Churubusco was prompted by the concerns of Churubusco’s town council, which lodged a complaint to the building department a month prior.
For the second year in a row, the Churubusco Youth League Intermediate Boys Team won the Little League District 10 City Invitational Tournament, defeating Leo at the Busco park.
Smith-Green Community Schools board members unanimously approved a new three-year contract for Superintendent Galen Mast, at a salary of $101,650 a year.
Ron and Katy (Draper) Smithson of Churubusco announced the birth of a son, Tucker Kane.
20 years ago
Winners of the Young Author Book Awards at Churubusco Elementary School donated copies of their autographed books to local libraries. Those students were: Kayla Boggs, Jaymee Binion, Alyse Moore, Chelsea Keith, Hillary Newman-Jacobs, Carly Comparet, Rachel Fehring, Logan Templeton, Melissa Bueker, and Tyler Fulkerson.
The town of Churubusco adjusted its pay for police officers, giving the town marshal $1,378 biweekly and deputy marshals $1,252 biweekly.
Joseph and Vadis Bailey celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
There were several individuals running for county seats in the election, including Mark Roach, Rebecca Beery, Jim Pettigrew, Dillard Stephens, Steve Hievely, Tom Davis and Scott Wise.
Ross Hales resigned as Churubusco’s basketball coach.
50 years ago
Churubusco Woodworking was selling 4-inch sewer tile, 1x6 cypress boards, double bowl kitchen sinks for $12.77, plywood for $3.49, a 25-foot trouble light for $1.49 and pre-finished wood paneling for $4.79.
Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Bergquist announced the birth of a son, Eric Neil.
Members of the Whitley County Council and Board of Commissioners requested that the Whitley County Election Board prepare a referendum ballot on the topic of the proposed Whitley County Airport.
