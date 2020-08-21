One year ago
A building was added to the Whitley County 4-H Fairgrounds — a maintenance building for storage of mowers, UTV and the rest of the maintenance and landscaping equipment for the fairgrounds.
Kyler Ridge Subdivision in Churubusco quickly filled with residents, just months after it was opened in 2019. Construction on the 35-unit apartment complex was completed in April and most units were occupied by July.
A potential new internet service provider passed on an opportunity to offer services to Churubusco residents, despite being welcomed by town officials. Busco Connect planned to offer fiber optic and high speed wireless service to residents; however, company officials state that there wasn’t enough interest to make the investment in Churubusco.
The Whitley County community mourned the loss of Whitley County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 Cas, who was killed after a fiery crash caused by a man fleeing police.
Five years ago
The Whitley County Master Gardeners planned their annual garden walk at various sites in Whitley County.
Four long-time teachers at Smith-Green Community Schools retired with a collective 150 years of service between them — Mark Grove, Laura Foss, Brenda Saggars and Terry McManama.
Morsches Builders Mart was named the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month.
Eel River Golf Course in Churubusco celebrated 50 years of business. The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo also celebrated its 50th.
Be Adaptive Equipment LLC received the Indiana Small Business Development Center’s EDGE Award for economic development and growth through entrepreneurship.
Mathew and Kelly Haber announced the birth of a son, Isaac Mathew.
20 years ago
Senator Harold “Potch” Wheeler was the guest speaker at Churubusco’s Rotary luncheon, invited by Smith-Green schools Superintendent Bill Kirby and Debra Maus, president o fthe Churubusco Rotary Club.
The Churubusco Business-Education-Community Partnership, under the direction of Joan Lillmars, was taking hold, with many members of the business community participating, as well as Churubusco’s student council.
Churubusco’s David Keister signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Bethel College in Mishawaka, a NAIA Division II school.
“OKLAHOMA!” was presented by the Churubusco Fine Arts Department.
Five students represented Churubusco Elementary at the Regional Science Fair at the IPFW campus: Shawn Kelley, Alex McDowell, Cameron Gross, Wade Oler and Andy Schemm.
J. Hal and Bonita Bender Stump celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.
50 years ago
The Churubusco Lions Club hosted Lions District Governor Glen Stebing at Pat’s Cafe.
Diane Sheets was named president of the Churubusco student council.
Ball Furniture in Columbia City and Churubusco was selling bedroom suites for $139, end tables for $12, table lamps for $8, mattresses for $79, decorator pillows for $1.96, student desks for $29 and sofas for $159.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.