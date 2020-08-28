One year ago
Maddie Schroeder, of Columbia City, won one of the closest Large Animal Round Robin contests in the history of Whitley County 4-H, edging second-place Dillon Sheiss by one-tenth of a point in the tiebreaker after the pair scored identically.
The Whitley County 4-H Livestock Auction saw a total of $341,492 in sales on 391 lots. Three records were broken at the 2019 fair — Grand Champion goat milk by Sophia Gebhart for $3,885; Grand Champion dairy wether sold for $3,525 by Reagan Wilson; and Grand Champion rabbit roster was sold by Reese Minthorn for $900.
ChromaSource announced plans to expand operations, adding to its 150 employees at its location in eastern Whitley County.
The Mizpah Shrine Horse Patrol in Whitley County received first-place honors in the International Imperial Session in Nashville, Tenn.
Five years ago
The Churubusco Youth League’s Major Girls team of Kaylee Owens, Claire Shively, Mykah McCray, Katy Krider, Amanda Erwin, Mariah Hosted, Hannah Boersema, Maddy Dreibelbis, Katelynn Schuman, Baylie Roberts, Melanie Geiger and Audrey Huelsenbeck, placed second at the District 10 City Tournament.
The Whitley County Family YMCA was offering free memberships to seventh graders.
Several Churubusco cheerleaders took home top awards for the skill and sportsmanship at the Premier Cheer Camps in Kentucky. Team members were Shaniah Ramswy, Delaney Peters, Ashly Murphy, Jenna Pittenger, Olivia Schoeph, Sherry Simmons, Amelia Fairchild, Makayla Clark, Haylee Bidwell, Alee Kintz and Kaley Darr.
The Community Foundation of Whitley County granted $86,000 to local projects, including a grant for $40,000 to the Whitley County Historical Museum to offset the cost of a building expansion and technology updates.
20 years ago
Dave Jones was diversifying his 21-year-old hydroponics tomato business and expanding his greenhouse, opening Jones Greenhouse to offer bedding, hanging, patio and house plants. The new greenhouse was located on U.S. 33, just south of Churubusco.
Rich’s Supermarket became Mor For Less store under the ownership of Richard and Jeanne Baughman.
Chuck Jones and John Faylor received the Paul Harris Fellowship awards from Churubusco Rotary Vice President Dr. Kimberly Sajdak after their respective companies donated $1,000 to the organization.
Richard and Shirley Rinker celebrated 30 years of marriage.
Brian Martin won the Churubusco Cub Scouts Pinewood Derby, with Andy Brown placing second and Evan Jaros third.
The United States Achievement Academy named Logan Davis, from Churubusco, a US. National Award Winner in English.
50 years ago
The Smith-Green School Board was working on its budget for 1971, including provisions to add an additional 96,000 square feet. The athletic fund accounts totaled $17,000. The corporation also planned for 25,000 gallons of fuel for the school buses.
The law firm of Bloom and Bloom, Columbia City, established a branch office in Churubusco and would share offices with Archie Pounds, a local realtor.
Connie Hooten and Darlene Shively attended the yearbook section of the 24th annual High School Journalism Institute at Indiana University.
H&B Drugs was selling a Polaroid Colorpack II camera for $23.79, Playtex living gloves for $1.07, Off! insect repellent for $1.17, Selsun-Blue for $1.27 and Score liquid hair groom for 59 cents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.