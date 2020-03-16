INDIANAPOLIS — In a continuing effort to slow the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which claimed the first Hoosier life March 16, Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has announced additional efforts.
Holcomb announced the fatality during a March 16 news conference. The person, whose identify and county of origin were not revealed, died earlier in the day. Sadly, more deaths can be expected, he said.
The person was in the high-risk category, being over age 60 with other health issues, said Dr. Ram Yeleti of Community Health Network. significant other also is infected, so a nurse stayed with the first victim so the person didn’t die alone.
The state has lowered the threshold on the recommended limit for social gatherings from 250 to 50 and closed bars and restaurants to sit-down service. Carryout service is OK.
“We are aware of the economic hardships,” Holcomb said when asked by a reporter of how decisions are made such as closing bars and restaurants.
However, the decisions are made based on “facts” and with medical guidance, he said.
“To those who think we are being overreactive,” Holcomb said earlier in the news conference, “I assure you we are not ... We will win this war.”
He recommended that Hoosiers check on loved ones and neighbors; not just knocking on the door, but going inside.
Those age 60 and older with cancer, diabetes, heart or lung condition or hypertension Yeleti recommended that they self-quarantine in their homes. While younger people may not feel infected, they could spread the disease to others. Health care workers are also being forced to self-quarantine, putting an additional strain on resources. He’s concerned that in the coming weeks, the state won’t have enough beds.
“We have no treatment; we have no vaccine,” Yeleti said.
The disease is starting to spread throughout Marion County.
“Avoid gatherings of over 50 people,” said Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box, “but mostly, stay home.”
More testing kits were received by the state health department at the end of last week and more are expected this week. LabCorp is testing throughout the state and sending the results to the state health department.
“Most people have mild symptoms and they should stay home and they should .. (self-quarantine even in their home) so they don’t spread it within their families. ...Not everyone needs to be tested.”
Individuals who live and work in health care facilities should have priority for tests, she said.
Now is not the time to horde resources....”We’re all in this together, and only together can we minimize the impact,” a health official said.
Here are additional directives from Holcomb.
• Indiana will adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for large events and mass gatherings. The guidance recommends no in-person events of more than 50 people. Here is a link to the guidance: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/large-events/mass-gatherings-ready-for-covid-19.html
• Under the current guidance for schools, 273 public school districts are closed, using e-learning days, or on spring break and have announced a future closure. The Department of Education is working with the remaining 16 school corporations to determine their next steps and needs
• Bars, nightclubs and restaurants are required to close to in-person patrons and may provide take-out and delivery services through the end of March.
• Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers should cancel and/or postpone elective and non-urgent surgical procedures immediately. This action will help the healthcare system conserve resources and personnel necessary to meet emerging health needs
Physicians should continue to perform critical procedures necessary to prevent short-term and/or long-term adverse effects to their patients’ overall health
The state’s Emergency Operations Center has been raised to a Level 1 status and will work in conjunction with the incident command center at the Indiana State Department of Health for planning, coordination, predictive analysis and other functions
State employees will maximize the use of remote work and meet virtually whenever possible while maintaining operations. Non-essential in-person meetings will be limited to 10 persons or less and should meet virtually whenever possible. High-risk individuals should not attend meetings in person
State employees over the age of 60 with underlying health conditions are advised to work from home, and agencies should identify work that can be accomplished remotely for those individuals
The Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites, which are closed on Mondays, will close to the public beginning Tuesday
The visitors center at White River State Park will close
Indiana state parks and recreation centers, including state park inns, remain open. Restaurants will convert operations to take-out and delivery
State agencies already are developing remote work plans for employees and will continue to implement them while maintaining necessary state services. Employees who work outdoors are encouraged to practice social distancing
The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has suspended rules requiring certain unemployment insurance claimants to physically appear at a Work One location to engage in reemployment services for the next four weeks. This will ensure that individuals who may be symptomatic do not have to physically appear to continue their unemployment insurance eligibility
The DWD will also request flexibility under federal and state law to expand eligibility for claimants and ease burdens on employers.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation will postpone the inaugural Indiana Global Economic Summit, scheduled for April 26-28
Communities are encouraged to work together to provide child care options for all who need assistance and delivery services of meals and other necessities for senior citizens
Hoosiers who can donate blood are encouraged to visit local blood centers. Blood supplies are low. Please follow the guidance at www.redcross.org
More information may be found at the ISDH website at https://on.in.gov/COVID19 and the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
